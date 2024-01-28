In 1988, VP Singh founded Janata Dal (JD) merging Janata Party and two smaller parties who were part of the United Front. The social justice politics of Singh and the undivided JD led to the implementation of the Mandal Commission’s report recommending quotas for the other backward classes (OBCs) and the emergence of a new era in Indian politics. As most of the parties that came out of the JP Movement in the 1970s had several factions, JD was no different. In 1994, citing differences in opinion, Nitish and George Fernandes left JD and founded the Samata party. Another faction of JD under the leadership of Lalu became RJD in 1997.