Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s turn to BJP, yet once again, is being seen as a blow to not just the ruling alliance or Mahagathbandhan in Bihar but to the INDIA opposition alliance as well – which Nitish Kumar spearheaded along with other senior leaders to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

His fourth switch within a decade has drawn severe criticism from the opposition leaders. The Congress, RJD, DMK, JMM, TMC, AAP, and other parties of the INDIA bloc on Sunday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for "betraying" the opposition alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections after he joined hands with the BJP, with some even calling him a "chameleon" and "Paltu Ram" for frequently changing sides.