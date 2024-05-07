Lok Sabha 2024: In Bihar's Siwan, Shahbuddin’s Wife Hena Shahab Emerges As An Unusual Favorite

Claims of Other Candidates

Kushwaha claims the BJP and its core vote are with him. “We are getting support from the people. We got nearly 1.5 lakh votes in the last election. This time, my wife is a candidate and she is winning with a huge margin,” he says. When asked to comment on him not getting the traditional BJP votes because of his previous association with the CPI (ML), he says: “The savarnas are with us. Where will they go? To the people having AK-47s, to the terrorists of Siwan (referring to Shahbuddin and his wife)? Why are people talking about the saffron colour? You should ask those who are standing with a green flag (referring to the RJD). Why did they not give tickets to the minorities? Why are they scared?”