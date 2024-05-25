Elections

'Impossible To Alter Data': Election Commission Releases Absolute Voter Turnout Numbers For 5 Phases | Details Inside

Following the Opposition's strong criticism over the delay in the final voter turnout release after the first and second phases of polling and allegations of discrepancies in data, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said any alteration in the number of votes polled is impossible.

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
Following the Supreme Court's recent verdict refusing to consider a plea to direct the Election Commission to disclose final voter turnout data in all polling stations on its website, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday released the absolute number of voters for the first five phases of polling.

The apex poll body also asserted that it had decided to expand the format of its voter turnout data release where the absolute number of voters in each parliamentary constituency will also be included.

Photo: Jheelam
'Cannot Interrupt Polls': SC Refuses Plea To Issue Direction To EC To Upload, Publish Voter Turnout Data

BY Outlook Web Desk

Opposition parties question delay in releasing voter turnout numbers

Public Disclosure Of Polling Station-Wise Voter Turnout Data Will Cause Chaos: EC To SC

BY PTI

Recently, when Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the "credibility" of the Election Commission was at an "all-time low", EC in response, reiterated that the 'entire process of collection and storage of votes is rigorous, transparent, and participative.' The Commission further added that there was a "pattern of false narratives and mischievous design to vitiate electoral process".

“The Commission and its officials across the states have been disseminating voter turnout data in the best possible manner, taking into account statutory considerations,” the Commission said.

People stand in queue to cast their votes outside a polling booth during the fifth round of multi-phase national elections Sumbal north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, May 20, 2024 - AP
Election Commission's Delay Over Voter Turnout Figures Raises Concerns: What's Wrong With It?

BY Anisha Reddy

Process of recording and releasing voter turnout data

The apex poll body on Saturday also explained the meticulous methodology involved in recording and releasing voter turnout data. The steps are as follows:

  • Final Elector List: Provided to candidates after finalisation.

  • Form 17C: Authorised agents receive this form for each polling station, ensuring transparency.

  • Inviolable Records: The votes recorded in Form 17C cannot be altered.

  • Secure Transport: Agents accompany the EVMs and statutory papers, including Form 17C, to secure storage.

  • Verification: Candidates or their agents verify Form 17C data at counting centers.

Voter turnout data release : What all did EC say?

Releasing the absolute voter turnout figures, EC said, “Voter turnout data was always available 24X7 on the Voter Turnout App from 9:30am on poll day of each phase.”

“After the arrival of the poll parties, depending on geographical and weather conditions, the data of voters attains finality on P+1 or P+2 or P+3 or more days, depending upon arrival of parties and number of repolls, if any,” the Commission said.

