Elections

Election Commission's Delay Over Voter Turnout Figures Raises Concerns: What's Wrong With It?

The poll body has only been releasing the voter turnout percentage in stark contrast to 2019 general elections, when it published data with actual total voters and gender-wise breakup with absolute numbers

AP
People stand in queue to cast their votes outside a polling booth during the fifth round of multi-phase national elections Sumbal north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, May 20, 2024 Photo: AP
info_icon

Even though the business end of India’s mammoth seven-week long election comes closer, the Election Commission of India has been facing public ire over not releasing the exact voter turnout numbers and instead supplying only the percentage of voter turnout. 

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election concluded on Monday, which registered a voter turnout of 60.09 per cent till 11.30 pm. The poll panel said the final turnout will only be available after the results, with the counting of postal ballots and its addition to the total voting percentage.

However, this is in stark contrast to how the poll panel released voter turnout data during the 2019 general elections: data with actual total voters and gender-wise breakup with absolute numbers was released after polling. 

What data has the Election Commission been releasing?

The poll body has only been releasing the voter turnout percentage, that too after much delay: after 11 days of polling for the first phase; after four days of polling for the subsequent phases. Former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Qureshi in an interview to Dainik Bhaskar, said that there should be no reasons for delay in the voter turnout data as it is available in real time. “Within five minutes of the polling ending, all information is available. Now, in this situation, the Election Commission is accountable for why so much time is being taken to finalise the data,” he said.

Voters seen standing in queues to cast their votes in the First Phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 at a Polling station on April 19, 2024 in Muzaffarnagar - Getty Images
Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019

BY Outlook Web Desk

When criticised by opposition leader and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the EC, in a scathing letter to the former, claimed that the Commission is not legally bound to publish any voter turnout data at aggregate level of a constituency, a state or in a phase of election because voter turnout is recorded at polling station level in statutory Form 17 C which is prepared by the presiding officer and signed by the polling agents of candidates present. 

“Copies of Form 17 C are shared with polling agents present immediately, as the strongest measure of transparency. So, candidates are aware and in possession of exact voter turnout data in absolute numbers even before it is known to the ECI,” it further said in the letter.

Why are activists concerned?

Civil society activists and organisations have expressed concerns over the correctness of data being released by the EC. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), in its petition to the Supreme Court, noted how there was a discrepancy of more than 5 per cent in the final voter turnout figures as compared to the initial data released on the polling day. 

Civil society members send postcard to the ECI as part of 'Grow A Spine Or Resign' campaign in Bengaluru. - null
'Grow A Spine Or Resign': Civil Society Organisations Urge EC To Act Against Hate Speech And Misconduct

BY Anisha Reddy

For the first phase of polling, which concluded on April 19, the final voter turnout data was only published 11 days later. The data as published by the ECI in its press release dated April 30 showed a sharp increase by about 5 - 6 per cent as compared to the initial percentages announced by ECI as of 7 pm on the day of polling (From over 60 per cent to 66.14 per cent). 

Similarly, for the second phase, EC’s press note on the day of polling (April 26) recorded the voter turnout as 60.96 per cent as of 7 pm, while the revised figure in the press note on April 30 pegged the turnout at 66.71 per cent. 

The delay in the release of final voter turnout data, coupled with the unusually high revised figures and the absence of absolute numbers at the constituency and polling station level, has aroused public suspicion regarding the correctness of the data, the organisation said, adding that these apprehensions must be addressed “in order to uphold the voter’s confidence”.

Further, without absolute numbers of voter turnout, ADR noted that the general public cannot compare the number of votes polled with the number of votes counted as announced in the results, and thus, can only point out discrepancies (if any) between the two data sets when absolute numbers for each constituency are released by the EC.

The group approached the Supreme Court seeking that the Form 17 C be uploaded on the ECI website as soon as it is stamped and signed by the Presiding officer. Further, for the remaining phases, this information must be publicly displayed on the ECI website within 48 hours of the close of polls.

The top court on May 17 asked the EC why it was not supplying the total numbers of votes, as it has always done. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has given seven days for the poll body to file its response and posted the matter for hearing on May 24, which is a day before the sixth, or second last phase of polling.

Was this data released during previous general elections?

In 2019, the Election Commission had released absolute numbers of gender-wise turnout in each constituency for the first phase on April 13, two days after polling on April 11.

Advertisement

Poonam Agarwal, an independent journalist and advocate who found discrepancies in the number of votes counted and number of votes polled in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, noted in an article for The Wire that the voter turnout data of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections not just carried the votes polled data in numbers and percentage, but also had a comparison with the voter turnout data of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Can Court Examine Legality Of Arrest After Cognisance Of ED's Complaint Taken: SC To Hemant Soren
  2. UP: Mentally Unstable Mother Slits Toddler's Throat, Tries To Kill Self
  3. GOA: Infra Work For Tamnar Power Project To Be Completed By August, Says Minister Dhavalikar
  4. Dwindling Livelihoods Of Dalit Leather Makers In Punjab's Jalandhar
  5. 'BJP Runs Itself': Nadda's Big Remark On Party's Ties With RSS
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ Cannes 2024 Premiere: Sienna Miller, Kevin Costner And More Clicked
  2. Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Ties The Knot With Beau Evan McClintock, Shares Pictures On Her Social Media
  3. Maddock Films' Unveils 'Munjya', Movie To Release On June 7
  4. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Has THIS To Say On Quitting Dibakar Banerjee's 'LSD 2'
  5. 'Blackout' Teaser Review: Vikrant Massey-Mouni Roy Promise A Laughter Riot In This Heist Comedy
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  2. BWF Rankings: Badminton Men's Doubles Duo Satwik-Chirag Reclaim Number 1 Spot
  3. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  4. MS Dhoni Retirement: Five Best Moments Of The CSK Legend In IPL History
  5. EPL: Salah Hints At Liverpool Stay, Pays Tribute To Jurgen Klopp
World News
  1. Australia And New Zealand Begin Evacuating Nationals From Unrest In New Caledonia
  2. Sri Lanka Joins List Of Countries Eyeing BRICS Membership This Year
  3. Yemen's Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels Claim They Shot Down Another US Drone
  4. Schengen Visas To Cost 12% More From June | All You Need To Know
  5. Amal Clooney Among Special Advisors For ICC Arrest Warrants Against Israeli PM Netanyahu, Hamas Leaders
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: EC Censures BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay Over Remarks On Mamata, Barred From Campaigning For 24 Hours