Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 5 Records 60.48% Voter Turnout, Lower Than That Of 2019 General Polls

Among the seats that went to polls in the fifth phase, 13 were in Maharashtra, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, seven in West Bengal, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand, five in Odisha, one in J-K and the lone seat in Ladakh.

Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Monday, May 20, recorded a voter turnout of 60.48 per cent as per the latest figures by the Election Commission of India (ECI). In the fifth phase of the 2019 elections, when 51 seats across seven states went to polls, the turnout was 64.16 per cent.

Voting was held in nda-heavyweights-also-in-fray-top-points">49 Lok Sabha constituencies across eight states and Union Territories (UTs) on Monday, in the fifth phase of the general elections 2024. Polling is being held in seven phases for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 35 and June 1 - while counting of votes is taking place on June 4.

State-wise Voter Turnout Of Phase 5

  1. Bihar: 54.85 per cent

  2. Jammu and Kashmir: 58.17 per cent

  3. Jharkhand: 63.09 per cent

  4. Ladakh: 69.03 per cent

  5. Maharashtra: 54.33 per cent

  6. Odisha: 69.34 per cent

  7. Uttar Pradesh: 57.79 per cent

  8. West Bengal: 76.05 per cent

Among the seats that went to polls, 13 were in Maharashtra, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, seven in West Bengal, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand, five in Odisha, one in J-K and the lone seat in Ladakh. This round covered the least number of seats in the seven-phase polls.

Voting was also held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha, where BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was among the candidates. Odisha recorded a polling percentage of 69.34 per cent.

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 | Key Candidates

Polling for 23 states and Union territories and 379 seats has been completed so far in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

With the end of polls in the fifth phase, voting has been completed in 25 states and Union Territories and 428 constituencies. Two more phases -- on May 25 and June 1 -- remain.

Voter Turnout Of Other Phases

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in the fourth phase stood at 69.16 per cent, 3.65 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections was 65.68 per cent. In the third phase of the 2019 elections, the turnout was 68.4 per cent.

In the second phase of the 2024 elections, the turnout was recorded at 66.71 per cent as against 69.64 per cent in the second phase of the 2019 polls. In the first phase of the ongoing general elections, a 66.14 per cent turnout was recorded. In the 2019 polls, the turnout in the first phase was 69.43 per cent.

The poll panel said the final turnout will only be available after the results, with the counting of postal ballots and its addition to the total voting percentage.

