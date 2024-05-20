Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase: Key Candidates In The Fray

As the Lok Sabha elections enter the fifth phase, some prominent faces are in the fray. From Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Rajnath Singh, several constituencies across India are gripped in fierce battles to choose their representatives for the next five years.
Here are the key candidates in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections:
Smriti Irani: Union Minister Smriti Irani is contesting from Amethi, a constituency that until 2019 had been a traditional stronghold of the Congress party. In a historic win, Irani defeated Congress scion Rahul Gandhi in 2019 by a margin of about 55,000 votes. This time, the Congress party has fielded Kishori Lal Sharma as their Amethi candidate, with locals saying a fierce battle is on the cards.
Rahul Gandhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Raebareli, Sonia Gandhi’s bastion and the only seat the Congress party managed to win out of the 80 UP seats in the previous Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi is up against BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh.
Chirag Paswan: Former actor Chirag Paswan is contesting from Hajipur (SC) in Bihar in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, representing the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). Chirag who is up against RJD's Shiv Chandra Ram aims to carry forward his father Ram Vilas Paswan's legacy who won the seat eight times between 1977 to 2014.
Rajnath Singh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is aiming for a third term from Lucknow as he faces SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra. In 2019, Singh won decisively against SP's Poonam Sinha, and in 2014, he defeated Congress's Rita Bahuguna Joshi.
Omar Abdullah: North Kashmir which goes to polls in the fifth phase of the General Elections on May 20 will witness a high-profile contest between National Conference (NC) leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone of the People’s Conference.
Piyush Goyal: Union Minister Piyush Goyal is BJP’s candidate from Mumbai North, where he will face Congress's Bhushan Patil. The politician who has been a Rajya Sabha since 2010 is looking to make his poll debut in the region which has been a stronghold of the saffron party.