Elections 2024 LIVE: Security Beefed Up In Delhi For PM Modi's Roadshow; 8 States Prepare To Vote In Phase 5

Elections 2024 LIVE: Not Too Many More Vibrant Democracies In The World Than India, Says White House
"Not too many more vibrant democracies in the world than India. And we applaud the Indian people for exercising, you know, their ability to vote, and to have a voice in their future government. And we wish them well throughout the process, of course,” stated White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby to reporters during a press briefing.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 8 States Prepare For Polls
A total of eight states and union territories will be heading to the polls for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for 49 seats. These states are -
Maharashtra
Uttar Pradesh
West Bengal
Bihar
Jammu and Kashmir
Ladakh
Jharkhand
Odisha
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar Assaulted During Rally
Just days before Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections, Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar was assaulted by seven to eight people during a rally. As per the viral video being circulated, he was assaulted and had black ink thrown at him.
The incident took place at New Usmanpur area in East Delhi on Friday.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Also In Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rallies have also made their way to the national capital. Gandhi is scheduled to campaign at Delhi's Chandni Chowk and North-west Delhi to boost the prospects of candidates JP Agarwal and Udit Raj, respectively.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Security Tightened In National Capital
As per reports, a four-layer security cordon comprising of special protection group (SPG), security wing of the Delhi Police, and the local police will be in place for the Prime Minister's addresses at the rally at DDA ground. Furthermore, over 2,000 security personnel and traffic police will be deployed in and around the venue for crowd management.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi In Delhi Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conducting a roadshow in the national capital today. As per BJP, the prime minister will be addressing an election rally in Ghonda, North-east Delhi to boost the chances for BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari.