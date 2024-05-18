Swati Maliwal Vs AAP: What We Know So Far

What Did Swati Maliwal Say In FIR?

According to the FIR, Maliwal claimed: "He (Bibhav Kumar) slapped me 7-8 times at least while I continued screaming. I pushed him away to protect myself. At that time he pounced on me, brutally dragged me and deliberately pulled my shirt up."

During the assault by Kumar, she informed him that she was on her period, but it made no difference.

"Bibhav Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me repeatedly in my chest, stomach and pelvic area with his legs. I was in extreme pain and kept telling him to stop," Maliwal said.