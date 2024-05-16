National

Delhi Police Registers FIR In AAP MP Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case

Delhi Police has registered FIR against Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's aide in alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

PTI
AAP MP Swati Maliwal | Photo: PTI
Delhi Police on Thursday registered FIR in connection with alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Earlier, the Delhi Police recorded the statement of Maliwal in connection with the alleged assault on her by an aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Kejriwal, has also been summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday over the matter.

AAP MP Swati Maliwal | - PTI
BY Outlook Web Desk

Maliwal's statement was recorded by a two-member team, led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha, news agency PTI reported. It was at the Rajya Sabha member's residence in Central Delhi for nearly four and a half hours, reports said.

Later in a post on X, Maliwal said she has recorded her statement with the Delhi Police on what happened with her and urged the BJP to not indulge in politics.

"Hope appropriate action is taken. Whatever happened with me was extremely bad," said the MP, two days after she went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the CM's official residence.

She also said, "The past days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed. Those who tried to indulge in character assassination, said that I was doing it at the behest of the other party, God bless them too."

