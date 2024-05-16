National

'We Stand With Women When Any Atrocity Happens': Priyanka Gandhi On Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Row

Earlier, AAP MP Swati Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station in New Delhi and alleged that a member of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at his official residence.

PTI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi | Photo: PTI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday said she stands with AAP MP Swati Maliwal, who alleged assault by an aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

ALSO READ | Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: NCW Summons Arvind Kejriwal's Close Aide Bibhav On May 17

"...If any atrocity happens to any woman anywhere, we stand with the woman. I always stand with women - irrespective of which party they belong to. Secondly, AAP will discuss amid themselves and make a decision. It is up to them," ANI quoted Priyanka Gandhi as saying.

She said she supports women irrespective of parties and expressed hope that the AAP will address the matter and find a solution.

Recently, the former head of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Maliwal recently had accused Kejriwal’s personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar, of "misbehaving" with her at the official residence of the Chief Minister.

Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak aid strict action should be taken against the person who is involved in alleged assault on Swati Maliwal | - File Photo
Strict Action Should Be Taken Against Person Involved In 'Assault' On Maliwal: Ragini Nayak

BY PTI

Earlier, on Monday Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station in New Delhi and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence. However, she had not filed a formal complaint.

A day after Maliwal’s charges, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, in a press conference, admitted the allegations and said Kejriwal will take strict action in the matter.

Bibhav Kumar is accused of 'misbehaving' with AAP MP Swati Maliwal - X
Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: NCW Summons Arvind Kejriwal's Close Aide Bibhav On May 17

BY Outlook Web Desk

Meanwhile, a Delhi Police team reached Maliwal's house on Thursday in connection with the allegations. The National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over Maliwal's allegations.

