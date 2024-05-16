'We Stand With Women When Any Atrocity Happens': Priyanka Gandhi On Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Row

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday said she stands with AAP MP Swati Maliwal, who alleged assault by an aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"...If any atrocity happens to any woman anywhere, we stand with the woman. I always stand with women - irrespective of which party they belong to. Secondly, AAP will discuss amid themselves and make a decision. It is up to them," ANI quoted Priyanka Gandhi as saying.
She said she supports women irrespective of parties and expressed hope that the AAP will address the matter and find a solution.
Recently, the former head of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Maliwal recently had accused Kejriwal’s personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar, of "misbehaving" with her at the official residence of the Chief Minister.
Earlier, on Monday Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station in New Delhi and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence. However, she had not filed a formal complaint.
A day after Maliwal’s charges, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, in a press conference, admitted the allegations and said Kejriwal will take strict action in the matter.
Meanwhile, a Delhi Police team reached Maliwal's house on Thursday in connection with the allegations. The National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over Maliwal's allegations.