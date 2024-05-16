National

Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: NCW Summons Arvind Kejriwal's Close Aide Bibhav On May 17

The former PS to Kejriwal has been accused of allegedly assaulting Rajya Sabha AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the Delhi CM's residence.

X
Bibhav Kumar is accused of 'misbehaving' with AAP MP Swati Maliwal Photo: X
info_icon

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide, Bibhav Kumar, to appear before it on May 17.

NCW said that is has taken "suo moto cognizance of the media post caption 'DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her', wherein was reported that Ms Swati Maliwal, RS MP and former DCW chief has alleged that the Pvt. Secretary of Shri Arvind Kejriwal had brutally assaulted her at CM's residence".

Maliwal, on May 13, had alleged that the former PS to the Delhi CM had "misbehaved" with her at Kejriwal's residence.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday confirmed the incident and said that it was "condemnable".

Revealing details about the incident, Singh had said, "Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her."

"This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it and will take strict action in the incident," e added.

Singh said that the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor will take strict action on the allegations against Bibhav.

