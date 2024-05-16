Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: NCW Summons Arvind Kejriwal's Close Aide Bibhav On May 17

NCW said that is has taken "suo moto cognizance of the media post caption 'DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her', wherein was reported that Ms Swati Maliwal, RS MP and former DCW chief has alleged that the Pvt. Secretary of Shri Arvind Kejriwal had brutally assaulted her at CM's residence".