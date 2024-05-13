National

Swati Maliwal Alleged Assault By Kejriwal’s Close Aide? Here's What We Know

The initial reports claiming of former Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal alleging assault, stirred a political row.

PTI
AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Reports surfaced on Monday that AAP's Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women chief (DCW) Swati Maliwal alleged that a close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal misbehaved with her. Hours later, another report claimed that it was, in fact, someone who was "claiming" to be Swati Maliwal dialed emergency services alleging of being assaulted.

Swati Maliwal has not commented on the matter yet. There was no immediate reaction from the chief minister's residence or from Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party as well.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Over 200 DCW Employees Hired By Swati Maliwal 'Against Rules' Sacked By L-G Saxena

While initial reports claiming of Swati Maliwal alleging assault, stirred a political row, an indiatoday.in report cited sources as saying that cops received a call around 9:30 AM, in which the caller claimed she was assaulted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Vibhav Kumar.

However, after a police team reached the location, Swati Maliwal was not there, the report said. As per protocol, Delhi Police cannot enter the Chief Minister's house without prior permission.

"One PCR call at 9:34 AM has been recieved at PS Civil Lines from a lady saying she was assaulted at Chief Minister's house. After some time, MP madam came to PS Civil Lines, but she left stating she will file a complaint later," the report quoted senior police officer as saying.

As per the police diary entry, accessed by indiatoday.in, of the two PCR calls that were made from the Chief Minister’s house, in the first, the caller claimed that they were at the Chief Minister’s residence, where the Chief Minister had a fight with his personal assistant.

Police made a correction in the diary entry after they received a second call, the report said, adding that they then identified the caller as a woman. The entry states she "was at the Chief Minister's House, where he instructed his PA Vibhav Kumar to beat her up brutally".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Cross Halfway-Mark With Phase 4 Voting | In Pics
  2. Union Minister Anurag Thakur Files Nomination From Hamirpur Lok Sabha Seat
  3. CBSE Board Exams 2025 To Begin From February 15 For Class 10, 12 Students | Details
  4. Hindu Culture Making Contribution To Humanity Since Time Immemorial: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj
  5. Swati Maliwal Alleged Assault By Kejriwal’s Close Aide? Here's What We Know
Entertainment News
  1. 'Turbo' Trailer Review: Mammootty-Raj B Shetty Promise A Massy High-Octane Action Drama
  2. Salman Khan To Not Host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’? Makers Reportedly Reach Out To Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor And Karan Johar
  3. 'TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Reveals A Young Girl Did Mock Shoot For Disha Vakani's Dayaben's Role-Watch Video
  4. Veteran Marathi Actor Satish Joshi Passes Away During Stage Performance, Fans Pay Tributes
  5. Dia Mirza Says Stepdaughter Samaira Has Not Called Her 'Maa', Reveals Why She Is Content With It
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  2. Federation Cup: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena To Compete Directly In Finals
  3. Aston Villa Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, English Premier League: When, Where To Watch AVFC Vs LFC Match On TV And Online
  4. Ireland Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Atalanta Vs Juventus, Coppa Italia Final: La Dea Not Favourites For Italian Cup - Gasperini
World News
  1. Chinese Journalist Zhang Zhan, Jailed For Reportage On Wuhan COVID Outbreak, To Be Released
  2. German Court Backs Intelligence Agency's Designation Of Far-Right Party As Suspected Extremist Case
  3. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says His Army Is Locked In 'Fierce' Border Battles Amid A Russian Assault
  4. 3 Men Charged In The UK With Assisting The Hong Kong Intelligence Service
  5. Sleepy Far-flung Towns In The Philippines Will Host US Forces Returning To Counter China Threats
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 40% Turnout So Far; BJP's Madhavi Latha Booked For Asking Burqa-Clad Voters To Reveal Face At Hyderabad Polling Booth