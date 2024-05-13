Swati Maliwal Alleged Assault By Kejriwal’s Close Aide? Here's What We Know

Reports surfaced on Monday that AAP's Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women chief (DCW) Swati Maliwal alleged that a close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal misbehaved with her. Hours later, another report claimed that it was, in fact, someone who was "claiming" to be Swati Maliwal dialed emergency services alleging of being assaulted.
Swati Maliwal has not commented on the matter yet. There was no immediate reaction from the chief minister's residence or from Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party as well.
While initial reports claiming of Swati Maliwal alleging assault, stirred a political row, an indiatoday.in report cited sources as saying that cops received a call around 9:30 AM, in which the caller claimed she was assaulted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Vibhav Kumar.
However, after a police team reached the location, Swati Maliwal was not there, the report said. As per protocol, Delhi Police cannot enter the Chief Minister's house without prior permission.
"One PCR call at 9:34 AM has been recieved at PS Civil Lines from a lady saying she was assaulted at Chief Minister's house. After some time, MP madam came to PS Civil Lines, but she left stating she will file a complaint later," the report quoted senior police officer as saying.
As per the police diary entry, accessed by indiatoday.in, of the two PCR calls that were made from the Chief Minister’s house, in the first, the caller claimed that they were at the Chief Minister’s residence, where the Chief Minister had a fight with his personal assistant.
Police made a correction in the diary entry after they received a second call, the report said, adding that they then identified the caller as a woman. The entry states she "was at the Chief Minister's House, where he instructed his PA Vibhav Kumar to beat her up brutally".