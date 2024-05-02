Delhi: Over 200 DCW Employees Hired By Swati Maliwal 'Against Rules' Sacked By L-G Saxena

Over 200 employees from the Delhi Women Commission (DCW) have been removed with immediate effect on the order of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.
It is alleged that the then chairperson of the Delhi Women Commission, Swati Maliwal, had appointed them without permission, going against the rules, as per a statement notifying about the removal of DCW employees.
According to the statement, as per audit replies provided by Delhi Commission for Women, material available on record, rules/procedure/guidelines issued by the Govemment from time to time, "it clearly emerges that large scale administrative and financial irregularities/violations have been observed in functioning of the DCW which includes irregular appointments, unauthorized engagement of manpower, irregularties in appointments."
The statement said the 223 posts so created and engagement of contractual staff by the DCW "were irregular as the laid down procedure was not followed and the approval of the Hon'ble LG had not been taken."
"Further, the enhancement of the remuneration and allowances to the staff of DCW was without adequate justification and in violation of the laid down procedures and guidelines."
Swati Maliwal was the DCW chairperson for nine years till January 2024 when she was sworn in as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP. Swati Maliwal was the youngest chief of DCW.