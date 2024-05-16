National

Strict Action Should Be Taken Against Person Involved In 'Assault' On Maliwal: Ragini Nayak

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are fighting elections under the banner of INDIA bloc in the national capital

Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak aid strict action should be taken against the person who is involved in alleged assault on Swati Maliwal | File Photo
Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak on Thursday said strict action should be taken against the person who was involved in the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Nayak said the Congress party's stand in the matter has been absolutely clear.

"If any crime takes place against a woman, whoever is involved in the crime, whether he belongs to any political party or not, strictest action should be taken against him. (AAP MP) Sanjay Singh also said the same thing and the Congress party also said the same," Nayak said

He further stated that Maliwal herself understands her legal rights since she was the chairperson of DCW. It was probably she who called the police and informed them about the incident, she said.

"The legal process will take it own course," she added.

On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over Maliwal's allegations. His hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11 am.

On Tuesday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that the incident with Maliwal was "highly condemnable".

