Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP Alleges BJP Conspiracy To Frame Kejriwal

Strongly refuting AAP MP Swati Maiwal's claims of assault, AAP leader Atishi on Friday said, 'Maliwal alleged she was brutally assaulted. The video that surfaced today shows entirely different reality.'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and AAP MP Swati Maliwal (R) Photo: PTI
As the latest development in the escalating political row over Swati Maliwal's assault allegations against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Friday termed the entire incident a conspiracy hatched by the BJP to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

'Video shows a different story': Atishi rejects Maliwal's claims

Strongly refuting Swati Maiwal's claims of assault, AAP leader Atishi said, "Maliwal alleged she was brutally assaulted; video that surfaced today shows entirely different reality."

Citing a purported video believed to be from the day of the incident, Atishi further added that it showed Swati Maliwal threatening Bibhav Kumar and said that the charges levelled by her were baseless.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal | - PTI
'Shared Without Context': AAP MP Swati Maliwal Reacts To Newly Emerged Video | On Cam

BY Outlook Web Desk

CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has given complaint to police against Swati Maliwal, Atishi continued.

