Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP Alleges BJP Conspiracy To Frame Kejriwal

As the latest development in the escalating political row over Swati Maliwal's assault allegations against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Friday termed the entire incident a conspiracy hatched by the BJP to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
'Video shows a different story': Atishi rejects Maliwal's claims
Strongly refuting Swati Maiwal's claims of assault, AAP leader Atishi said, "Maliwal alleged she was brutally assaulted; video that surfaced today shows entirely different reality."
Citing a purported video believed to be from the day of the incident, Atishi further added that it showed Swati Maliwal threatening Bibhav Kumar and said that the charges levelled by her were baseless.
CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has given complaint to police against Swati Maliwal, Atishi continued.