'Shared Without Context': AAP MP Swati Maliwal Reacts To Newly Emerged Video | On Cam

Amid the escalating row over Swati Maliwal's assault allegations against Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal on Friday reacted to a purported video said to be from the day of her alleged assault inside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
According to the claims going viral with the video, Maliwal got involved into an altercation with the security personnel at the Chief Minister's house, who asked her to leave the premises.
'Playing video without any context': Swati Maliwal's reaction
Witout taking any name, Maliwal said on X that the video was shared "without any context" by the people of "political hitman" to save himself.
"Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and playing videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world", Maliwal tweeted.
About the video at Kejriwal's residence
The video widely circulated on social media shows a woman, believed to be Swati Maliwal, arguing with security staff in Arvind Kejriwal's residence as they asked her to leave. As per the video, she consistently refused to do the same saying that she would speak with the police officers.
"I will not, I will not. I will do it. I will tell everyone about this," a woman, believed to be Swati Maliwal, allegedly told the security staff, as per the video when one of the security staff tells her in Hindi to leave,
"No, whatever will need to happen, will happen here now. You do whatever you want to do. And I will take away your job too if you touch me," a woman is heard saying in the video.
"I have dialled up 112. Let the police come, then I will talk", she continued.
At one point in the video, the woman in question was heard saying, "Yeh ganja sala. (This bald person)"which made the security personnel angry.
About Swati Maliwal's 'assault' allegation
On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.
"One PCR call at 9:34 AM has been received at PS Civil Lines from a lady saying she was assaulted at Chief Minister's house. After some time, MP madam came to PS Civil Lines, but she left stating she will file a complaint later," an India Today report quoted senior police officer as saying.
Based on Maliwal's allegation, a FIR has been filed against Bibhav Kumar under IPC sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). The AAP MP alleged that Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's aide and personal assistant, slapped her 7-8 times and repeatedly kicked her in her stomach and pelvis.