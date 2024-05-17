Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Records Statement, FIR Mentions 'Severe' Injuries, Bibhav Skips Summon | Top Points

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday went to Delhi's Tis Hazari court to record her statement before a magistrate about the alleged assault on her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar.
Meanwhile, Bibhav, who was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) on May 16, failed to appear before the panel on Friday. The former PS to Kejriwal was supposed to present himself before the NCW at 11 am.
Maliwal, on Monday, had alleged that a member of the AAP national convenor's personal staff "assaulted" her at the CM's residence in the capital.
TOP POINTS
AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Friday recorded her statement before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari Court under section 164 of the Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC).
A Delhi Police team, which arrived at the Delhi Jal Board residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar, had to return after it was not allowed to enter the premises.
Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav failed to appear before the National Commission of Women. NCW chief Rekha Sharma said that a team had gone to Bibhav's residence to serve him a notice, but he was not there. "Kumar's wife refused to receive the notice. My team has gone to his residence again today with police and if he does not appear (before NCW) by tomorrow, then I will go (to his residence)," Sharma said.
Maliwal, former DCW chief, filed a formal complaint with the Delhi Police late on Thursday night. Cops registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on the Rajya Sabha MP.
The FIR, which named Bibhav as an accused in the case, was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (word gesture or act of intent to insult) and 323 (assault).
In her complaint, Maliwal said that she was "slapped, hit on the stomach, and kicked" by Bibhav at Kejriwal's residence.
Maliwal alleged that Kumar hit her chest, stomach, and sensitive parts, and threatened her, NDTV reported. "Bibhav came and started abusing and kept slapping without provocation," Maliwal claimed. "I made noise and said 'Let me go', but he kept beating me continuously and abusing me in Hindi. He threatened, 'We will see, we will deal with it'. I informed him that I was menstruating and in considerable pain, begging him to leave me alone," she said while detailing the terrifying incident.
"I felt absolutely shocked and was screaming for help over and over again. In order to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs. At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged and deliberately pulled my shirt up," the FIR read. "After that, Bibhav Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me in my chest, stomach and pelvis area with his legs.
Breaking her silence for the first time since the allegation, AAP MP Swati Maliwal took to X and said she hoped that "appropriate action will be taken".
"What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination, said that she was doing it on the instructions of the other party, may God keep them happy too," she said.
Maliwal further said, "An important election is going on in the country, Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important." She also sent out a special request to the Bharatiya Janata Party, asking them "to not do politics on this incident".
(With agency inputs)