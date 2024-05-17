Swati Maliwal FIR: 'Bibhav Kumar Slapped, Kicked, Hit Me,' Kejriwal Aide Booked

In a social media post in Hindi, Maliwal wrote, “What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police. I hope appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to carry out character assassination, who said I was doing it on the instructions of another party, may God keep them happy too.”

“An important election is going on in the country. Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. I specially request those with the BJP not to politicise this incident,” she added.

