Swati Maliwal FIR: 'Bibhav Kumar Slapped, Kicked, Hit Me,' Kejriwal Aide Booked

The Delhi Police have booked Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for allegedly assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister's residence.
The First Information Report (FIR) against Kumar has been filed under IPC sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).
Maliwal had called the police control room on May 15, alleging that she was assaulted by Kumar when she went to meet Kejriwal at his residence. “She has alleged that Kumar came into the room when she was waiting to meet Kejriwal, and started verbally abusing her, before slapping her multiple times, without provocation. She further alleged that she raised an alarm and asked him to let her go, but he continued assaulting her,” an officer told The Indian Express.
According to the officer, she alleged that Kumar struck her on her face, chest, stomach and the lower part of her body, and that she ran outside and made the PCR call.
In a social media post in Hindi, Maliwal wrote, “What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police. I hope appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to carry out character assassination, who said I was doing it on the instructions of another party, may God keep them happy too.”
“An important election is going on in the country. Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. I specially request those with the BJP not to politicise this incident,” she added.
The crisis for the AAP come as Kejriwal is out on interim bail until June 1 in the Delhi excise policy case, granted by the Supreme Court to allow him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.
On Tuesday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh acknowledged in a press conference that Kumar had "misbehaved" with Maliwal and said that Kejriwal had directed strict action against his long-time aide.