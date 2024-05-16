'Those Who Tried To Do Character Assassination....': Swati Maliwal Breaks Silence; Delhi Police Records Statement

A team of Delhi Police on Thursday was present at Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal's residence to record her statement in connection with the alleged assault on her at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. As per PTI, they left Maliwal's house almost after Four hours.
Taking it to X, Maliwal on Thursday tweeted, "What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination said that she was doing it on the instructions of the other party, may God keep them happy too. An important election is going on in the country, Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. There is a special request to BJP people to not do politics on this incident."
Led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha, the team went to Rajya Sabha member Maliwal's residence around 1.50 pm to seek details of the incident, they said. Kushwaha was accompanied by a woman police officer.
About Swati Maliwal's 'assault' allegation
On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.
"One PCR call at 9:34 AM has been received at PS Civil Lines from a lady saying she was assaulted at Chief Minister's house. After some time, MP madam came to PS Civil Lines, but she left stating she will file a complaint later," an India Today report quoted senior police officer as saying.
AAP chief Kejriwal avoided question on Maliwal's allegation
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also refrained from answering a question about the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal by his close aide Bibhav Kumar.
While addressing a press conference in Lucknow with AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he passed the mic to the latter.
Earlier on Thursday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over Maliwal's allegations. His hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11 am.
On Tuesday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that the incident with Maliwal was "highly condemnable".