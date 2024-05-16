Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Mystery: Kejriwal Passes Mic To Akhilesh; Sanjay Singh Brings Up Manipur, Prajwal Revanna

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday dodged a question about the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal by his close aide Bibhav Kumar.
The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor was addressing a press conference in Lucknow with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who, responding on his behalf said, "There are other issues that are more important than this."
Immediately after, AAP MP Sanjay Singh took the mic to answer the question about Maliwal's 'assault' and raised questions over the 'silence' on Manipur issue, Prajwal Revanna and the wrestlers' protest against sexual harassment.
"The entire country was in pain after seeing what happened in Manipur but PM Modi was silent on the issue. Prajwal Revanna raped thousands of women but PM Modi was asking for votes for Prajwal Revanna," Singh said.
Sanjay Singh -- who was released on bail in April in the excise policy case -- further said, "When our wrestlers were protesting at Jantar Mantar, Swati Maliwal who was DCW chief was beaten up by Police...PM Modi remained silent on these issues. AAP is our family and has given a clear statement."
He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi "should answer" all the issues he mention, adding that "Politics should not be done on Swati Maliwal's issue."
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal had on Monday alleged that Kejriwal's close aide "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said.
The next day, AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that Kejriwal will take strict action on the recent allegation against Bibhav Kumar over "assault" on Maliwal. Singh had said that it is a "condemnable incident".
OPPOSITION LEADERS SLAM AAP
As ruckus erupted over the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, several opposition leaders slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for its silence on the matter.
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he was a "witness to assault and violence on Swati Maliwal".
"'Sheeshmahal' has become 'Shoshanmahal' and just like Draupadi's 'cheerharan' took place," Poonawalla said.
The BJP leader hit out at the AAP chief for dodging questions and said, " When the question is asked, Kejriwal doesn't have the courage to answer, he diverts it and puts the issue on Sanjay Singh and Sanjay Singh talking about all the issues except the main issue."
Poonawalla said that the question is "why is Kejriwal silent?"
"Why is he protecting Bibhav Kumar which means he is behind the assault, not Bibhav Kumar. Where are the INDI alliance members, Priyanka Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi? Silent on a woman issue," he added.
BJP Delhi President Virendraa Sachdeva also came down heavily on Kejriwal and said that the AAP chief "supports the oppressio of women". "The real, anti-women, face of the AAP no stands exposed," Sachdeva said.