National

Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Mystery: Kejriwal Passes Mic To Akhilesh; Sanjay Singh Brings Up Manipur, Prajwal Revanna

Sanjay Singh raised questions over the 'silence' on Manipur issue, Prajwal Revanna and the wrestlers' protest against sexual harassment.

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during the press conference in Lucknow. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday dodged a question about the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal by his close aide Bibhav Kumar.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor was addressing a press conference in Lucknow with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who, responding on his behalf said, "There are other issues that are more important than this."

Immediately after, AAP MP Sanjay Singh took the mic to answer the question about Maliwal's 'assault' and raised questions over the 'silence' on Manipur issue, Prajwal Revanna and the wrestlers' protest against sexual harassment.

"The entire country was in pain after seeing what happened in Manipur but PM Modi was silent on the issue. Prajwal Revanna raped thousands of women but PM Modi was asking for votes for Prajwal Revanna," Singh said.

Sanjay Singh -- who was released on bail in April in the excise policy case -- further said, "When our wrestlers were protesting at Jantar Mantar, Swati Maliwal who was DCW chief was beaten up by Police...PM Modi remained silent on these issues. AAP is our family and has given a clear statement."

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi "should answer" all the issues he mention, adding that "Politics should not be done on Swati Maliwal's issue."

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal had on Monday alleged that Kejriwal's close aide "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said.

The next day, AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that Kejriwal will take strict action on the recent allegation against Bibhav Kumar over "assault" on Maliwal. Singh had said that it is a "condemnable incident".

OPPOSITION LEADERS SLAM AAP

As ruckus erupted over the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, several opposition leaders slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for its silence on the matter.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he was a "witness to assault and violence on Swati Maliwal".

"'Sheeshmahal' has become 'Shoshanmahal' and just like Draupadi's 'cheerharan' took place," Poonawalla said.

The BJP leader hit out at the AAP chief for dodging questions and said, " When the question is asked, Kejriwal doesn't have the courage to answer, he diverts it and puts the issue on Sanjay Singh and Sanjay Singh talking about all the issues except the main issue."

Poonawalla said that the question is "why is Kejriwal silent?"

"Why is he protecting Bibhav Kumar which means he is behind the assault, not Bibhav Kumar. Where are the INDI alliance members, Priyanka Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi? Silent on a woman issue," he added.

BJP Delhi President Virendraa Sachdeva also came down heavily on Kejriwal and said that the AAP chief "supports the oppressio of women". "The real, anti-women, face of the AAP no stands exposed," Sachdeva said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Goa's Shivaji Statues and Changing Iconography Reveal Deepening Faultline
  2. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Mystery: Kejriwal Passes Mic To Akhilesh; Sanjay Singh Brings Up Manipur, Prajwal Revanna
  3. ED Can't Arrest Accused After Special Court Has Taken Cognisance Of Complaint: SC
  4. Mumbai: Traffic Advisory Issued For Modi's 'Jahir Sabha' At Shivaji Park On Friday | Check Roads To Avoid
  5. 'Friendship, Food, Incredible Gifts': US Envoy To India Eric Garcetti's One Year In Office | Video
Entertainment News
  1. Bhumi Pednekar Struggled With Confidence, Turned To Fashion For ‘Self-Discovery’
  2. Ed Sheeran Talks About Meeting 'Warm Human Being' Shah Rukh Khan And Jamming On Some Songs With Him
  3. Alaya F Opens Up About Her Parents' Divorce, Says Her Mom Pooja Bedi Attended Her Father's 'Second Marriage'
  4. Prateik Babbar On Mom Smita Patil's 1976 Film 'Manthan' Screening At Cannes 2024: A Symbolic Moment For Me
  5. Priyanka Chopra Is Back In LA, Says ‘Being Home Is Feeding My Soul’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Soak In Chhetri's Retirement Announcement; Badminton Eyes Shift Towards Thailand
  2. Federation Cup 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s Happy Homecoming Sees Him Clinching Gold - In Pics
  3. Sunil Chhetri's Career Highlights: Five Unforgettable Moments Ahead Of His Retirement
  4. Italian Open: Sabalenka Beats Ostapenko, Collins Awaits In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. Brazil Serie A Suspended For 2 Rounds Amid Flood Crisis In The South
World News
  1. 'India Reaching Moon, Children Falling In Gutter Here': Pak Lawmaker's Speech Goes Viral | LISTEN IN
  2. Slovakia PM Fico 'Not In Life-Threatening Condition'; Assassination Attempt Caught On Cam
  3. France Declares Emergency In Island Protesting Over A Vote Held 17,000 KMs Away | Here's Why
  4. Pro-Palestinian Protesters Place Fake Bloody Corpses At Home Of University Of Michigan Official
  5. Putin Arrives In China As Russia Faces Western Isolation Over Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup