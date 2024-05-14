'Kejriwal Will Take Strict Action': AAP's Sanjay Singh Confirms Delhi CM's PA 'Misbehaved' With Swati Maliwal

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will take strict action on the recent allegation against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar of "misbehaving" with AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal on Monday at the CM's residence.
Addressing a press conference today, Singh said it is a "condemnable incident".
Singh revealed details about the incident, she said, "Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. "
Singh added, "This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it and will take strict action in the incident."
Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines Police Station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said.
Police have not yet received a formal complaint.