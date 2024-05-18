Following a night of unrest and violence, India and Pakistan have issued advisories for students in Kyrgyzstan and urged them to stay "indoors". Indian students and Pakistani students in Bishek were advised to stay inside after a mob began targeting international students in the capital city.
As per the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, the present situation is reportedly "calm". However, the Pakistani embassy has claimed several attacks on students from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were carried out.
Both the missions have issued emergency helplines for students to get in touch with.
"We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm, but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24—7 contact number is 0555710041," stated the Indian embassy.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also stated that India is monitoring the situation and has advised students to "Stay in regular touch with the Embassy".
Pakistan's Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic also issued helpline numbers of students and urged them to stay indoors.
Kyrgyzstan Mob Violence | What We Know
As per local reports and various students on social media platform X, the violence broke out across a few medical university hostels in the capital.
The official statement issued by the Pakistani Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, the violence went out of control after a fight between local students and international students form Egypt on Friday, May 13.
"According to the Kyrgyz press, the matter boiled over yesterday due to sharing online of videos of a fight between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt on 13th of May," stated the mission.
"So far, a few hostels of medical universities in Bishkek and private residences of international students including Pakistanis have been attacked. The hostels are inhabited by students from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. There have been reports of light injuries to a number of students from Pakistan," the embassy added further in its statement.
Many reports have also alleged that around three to four Pakistani students have were killed and raped during the mob violence. However, the embassy has confirmed with the Kyrgyz interior ministry and stated that no deaths have taken place.