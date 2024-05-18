National

'No Objection To Action': Former PM HD Deve Gowda Breaks Silence On Sexual Abuse Case Against Prajwal Revanna

Breaking his silence on the charges against Prajwal Revanna, the former PM stated that action against Revanna should be taken if he is found guilty. The JD(S) leader added that the charges against his son - MLA H.D. Revanna have been "created".

Former PM HD Deve Gowda Breaks Silence On Sexual Abuse Case Against Prajwal Revanna
info_icon

H.D. Deve Gowda, JD(S) Supremo and former prime minister of India, has stated that he would not object to any action taken against his grandson Prajwal Revanna, if he is found guilty in the sexual abuse and rape case against him.

Breaking his silence on the charges against Prajwal Revanna, the former PM stated that action against Revanna should be taken if he is found guilty. The JD(S) leader added that the charges against his son - MLA H.D. Revanna have been "created".

JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna is facing charges of sexual harassment and kidnapping of a woman. Since the matter was subjudice, the Gowde did not comment further.

Addressing reporters on his birth anniversary, the 92-year-old former prime minister stated - "I don't want to comment on things that are going on in the court regarding Revanna. Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad, regarding that Kumaraswamy (Gowda's other son and state JD(S) chief) has on behalf of our family said it is the duty of the government to take action in accordance with the law of the land."

"There are several people connected to this (sexual abuse cases), I don't want to take anyone's names. Kumaraswamy has said that those who are involved in this matter, action should be taken against all of them, and the affected women should get justice and compensation," he said, as per PTI.

"There is no objection from us for taking action against Prajwal. But people have come to know (facts) about the allegations made against Revanna, how the case has been created. In one case he has got the bail, in another case there is judgment day-after-tomorrow... I don't want to comment on it," he added, concurring with Kumaraswamy's statement that if found guilty no one should be spared," he further told reporters.

Prajwal Revanna, 33, has been accused of multiple instances of sexually abusing women over several years. The scandal broke out the day after Karnataka went to polls on April 26. Since then, Revanna, who has contesting for the Hassan seat on the BJP-JD(S) alliance, was suspended.

Shortly after the allegations, Revanna fled India on his diplomatic passport and allegedly landed in Germany. As per the latest update, Revanna is still at large and an Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against him.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Asks Manipur To Pay Rs 3K To Civil Services Aspirants For Travelling Outside To Take UPSC Exam
  2. Haryana: Nine killed, 15 Injured As Tourist Bus Catches Fire In Nuh
  3. Major Fire At Shivpuri Collector Office In MP Damages Documents Of Various Departments
  4. 'No Objection To Action': Former PM HD Deve Gowda Breaks Silence On Sexual Abuse Case Against Prajwal Revanna
  5. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. Nancy Tyagi 'Poured My Heart And Soul Into Creating This Pink Gown' For Cannes Red Carpet
  2. Anuj Sullere Returns To 'Kavya', Catches Up With Cast Mates Before Costume Test
  3. Amid Dating Rumours, Kushal Tandon Posts Birthday Note For 'Gorgeous Girl' Shivangi Joshi
  4. Pop Star King Walks Cannes Red Carpet, Says It Felt Like A Turning Point In His Life
  5. 'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun In Talks To Join Ruben Ostlund’s ‘The Entertainment System Is Down’
Sports News
  1. Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Hardik Pandya Set To Miss First IPL 2025 Game After Slow Over-Rate Ban
  3. Sports News Live Updates Today: Build Up To RCB Vs CSK in IPL 2024, Indian Shuttlers In Action At Thailand Open
  4. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Pep Guardiola Admits Premier League Title Race In Manchester City's hands
World News
  1. Zyn Nicotine Pouches: The New Weight-Loss Craze?
  2. Senegal's New PM Ousmane Sonko Hits Out At France, West For 'Promoting Values That Don't Fit'
  3. UAE Launches 'Blue Residency Visa' In Move Towards Sustainability | All About The 10-Year Programme
  4. Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett Died By Suicide, Police Report Confirms
  5. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 35,000; Peace Talks Stall Once Again | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup