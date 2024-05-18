'No Objection To Action': Former PM HD Deve Gowda Breaks Silence On Sexual Abuse Case Against Prajwal Revanna

H.D. Deve Gowda, JD(S) Supremo and former prime minister of India, has stated that he would not object to any action taken against his grandson Prajwal Revanna, if he is found guilty in the sexual abuse and rape case against him.
Breaking his silence on the charges against Prajwal Revanna, the former PM stated that action against Revanna should be taken if he is found guilty. The JD(S) leader added that the charges against his son - MLA H.D. Revanna have been "created".
JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna is facing charges of sexual harassment and kidnapping of a woman. Since the matter was subjudice, the Gowde did not comment further.
Addressing reporters on his birth anniversary, the 92-year-old former prime minister stated - "I don't want to comment on things that are going on in the court regarding Revanna. Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad, regarding that Kumaraswamy (Gowda's other son and state JD(S) chief) has on behalf of our family said it is the duty of the government to take action in accordance with the law of the land."
"There are several people connected to this (sexual abuse cases), I don't want to take anyone's names. Kumaraswamy has said that those who are involved in this matter, action should be taken against all of them, and the affected women should get justice and compensation," he said, as per PTI.
"There is no objection from us for taking action against Prajwal. But people have come to know (facts) about the allegations made against Revanna, how the case has been created. In one case he has got the bail, in another case there is judgment day-after-tomorrow... I don't want to comment on it," he added, concurring with Kumaraswamy's statement that if found guilty no one should be spared," he further told reporters.
Prajwal Revanna, 33, has been accused of multiple instances of sexually abusing women over several years. The scandal broke out the day after Karnataka went to polls on April 26. Since then, Revanna, who has contesting for the Hassan seat on the BJP-JD(S) alliance, was suspended.
Shortly after the allegations, Revanna fled India on his diplomatic passport and allegedly landed in Germany. As per the latest update, Revanna is still at large and an Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against him.