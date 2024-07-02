Karnataka's Trans Reservation Policy: Hopes High, Benefits Low

Firstly, they (the teachers) were asked to provide details of their bank accounts—but with the same name as that which is mentioned in their educational documents. “Many of us have our dead names in those education certificates. How can we open our bank accounts in that name?” Uma asks. Dead name here refers to the birth name of a transgender person who has changed their name as part of their gender transition. Then they were asked to provide details of their ‘family tree’. “For many of us, the community is our family now. Not the people who share our blood,” adds Uma, who is also the executive director of Jeeva, a Bengaluru-based LGBTQIA+ advocacy group.