Chhattisgarh Principal Arrested For Taping Nursery Student’s Mouth, Beating Her Over ‘Radhe Radhe’ Greeting

Chhattisgarh school principal arrested for assaulting a child over “Radhe Radhe” greeting.
Booked under JJ Act and BNS Sections 115(2) & 299.
Bajrang Dal staged protest demanding action.
A private school principal in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a three-and-a-half-year-old nursery student who greeted her with the words “Radhe Radhe”.
The incident took place on July 30 at Mother Teresa English Medium School in Bagdumar village, under the jurisdiction of Nandini police station.
According to the police complaint filed by the girl’s father, the principal, Ila Evan Colvin, became angry when the child greeted her with “Radhe Radhe” during the morning assembly. She allegedly slapped the child, taped her mouth shut, and hit her palms with a stick.
Speaking to police, the child reportedly said, “I said Radhe Radhe, but she shouted at me.”
Following the complaint, the principal was booked under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which deals with cruelty to a child, and under Sections 115(2) and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), related to causing harm and hurting religious sentiments. She was arrested and sent to judicial custody. The investigation is ongoing.
The incident triggered protests outside the Nandini police station, where members of the Bajrang Dal and local residents demanded strict action against the principal. Protesters accused Colvin of targeting the child for expressing her religious identity and called for her removal from the school.
As of Friday, the school management has not issued a public statement. District education officials said they are reviewing the matter and may initiate a separate inquiry.