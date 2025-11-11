Over 64% Voter Turnout Recorded In Rajasthan’s Anta Bypoll By 3 PM

Over 64.68% voter turnout was recorded by 3 PM, indicating enthusiastic participation in the Anta assembly bypoll.
Voting began at 7 AM, with a modest 5.26% turnout registered till 9 AM, which gradually surged as the day progressed.
The polling was conducted under heavy security deployment to ensure smooth and peaceful voting across all booths.
A voter turnout of over 64.68 per cent was recorded by 3 PM during the by-election in Rajasthan’s Anta assembly constituency on Tuesday, according to officials.
Polling began at 7 AM amid tight security arrangements, ensuring smooth conduct of the electoral process across Baran district. By 9 AM, the initial voter turnout stood at 5.26 per cent, reflecting a slow start that later picked up pace through the afternoon.
The Anta seat, located in Baran district, witnessed an active response from voters despite early morning cold and logistical challenges. Election authorities reported no major incidents, crediting the well-coordinated presence of security personnel at polling stations.
Officials expect the turnout to rise further as voting continues into the evening, underscoring the constituency’s strong voter engagement in the bypoll.
Source: PTI