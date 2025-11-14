Congress’ Pramod Jain Bhaya Takes Early Lead In Rajasthan’s Anta Seat

Bhaya holds a 614-vote advantage after two rounds as counting continues through 20 stages, according to PTI.

Officials said independent candidate Naresh Meena was trailing, while the BJP’s Morpal Saman stood in third place. Photo: File Image; Representative image
Congress nominee Pramod Jain Bhaya opened an early lead in Rajasthan’s Anta assembly constituency on Friday, holding a margin of 614 votes after two rounds of counting, according to PTI.

Officials said independent candidate Naresh Meena was trailing, while the BJP’s Morpal Saman stood in third place. Counting is scheduled to run through 20 rounds.

PTI reported that postal ballots were taken up first, with electronic voting machine tallies following. The final result is expected by Friday afternoon.

A total of 15 candidates are contesting the seat, which recorded a turnout of 80.21 per cent during polling on 11 November.

Poll officials begin counting of votes - | Photo: PTI; Representative image
(With inputs from PTI)

