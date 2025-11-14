Congress Takes Early Lead in Jubilee Hills Bypoll Counting

Early trends show Congress’s Naveen Yadav slightly leading BRS candidate Sunita as postal ballots are tallied.
The bypoll, triggered by MLA Maganti Gopinath’s death, saw 48.49% turnout from 4.01 lakh eligible voters.
BJP’s Deepak Reddy and AIMIM-backed Congress add to the high-stakes, multi-party contest.
The early results of the vote counting in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency by-election on Friday showed that Congress candidate Naveen Yadav was slightly ahead of his BRS opponent Maganti Sunita, according to TV reports.
The counting of votes cast by the voters was taken up after counting the postal ballots at 8 AM.
The vote counting, which is important for both BRS and the ruling Congress, started under strict security.
Ten rounds would be needed to finish the counting procedure.
According to the officials, 48.49 percent of the ballots were cast on November 11. 1.94 lakh of the 4.01 lakh eligible voters cast ballots.
Maganti Gopinath, a BRS MLA, passed away in June of this year, necessitating the bypoll.
Sunita, the widow of Gopinath, is the BRS candidate, whereas L Deepak Reddy was selected by the BJP. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is in favour of the ruling Congress candidate.