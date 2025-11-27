21 BLOs Booked for Lapses in Voter Roll Revision Work

Ghaziabad officials say negligence by booth officers stalled key tasks in the Election Commission’s intensive revision drive.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
BLO deaths Madhya Pradesh, voter list revision deaths, teacher deaths electoral roll
Booth Level Officers (BLOs) assist a voter in filling out the enumeration form for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Bikaner, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • FIR filed against 21 booth-level officers for failing to distribute and collect voter enumeration forms.

  • Officials say negligence disrupted the Election Commission’s special intensive revision process.

  • Case registered under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act for dereliction of duty.

A case was registered against 21 booth-level officers (BLOs) on Thursday, for alleged negligence in carrying out duties related to the Election Commission's special intensive revision of electoral rolls, officials said.

Acting on the directions of District Election Officer and District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, Deputy Tehsildar Alok Kumar Yadav filed an FIR at the Sihani Gate police station, they said.

Nandgram Additional Commissioner of Police Upasna Pandey confirmed the registration of the case.

Representation of BLO Kusuma Working Under Intense Pressure - Saahil Bhatia
A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

BY Anwiti Singh

The case was registered under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950/51/1989, officials said.

According to the FIR, the BLOs, deputed from various government departments for SIR-related work, failed to perform essential tasks such as distributing and collecting enumeration forms in their designated areas.

Their alleged negligence hampered the progress of the revision exercise, officials said.

Keeping in view the seriousness of their lapses in duties mandated by the Election Commission, legal action was initiated, officials added. 

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Updates: Accelerated Action Underway; Deepti Sharma Costliest So Far At INR 3.2 Cr

  2. Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Women's Big Bash League to Support Smriti Mandhana

  3. Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Live Score, Nepal Premier League: POA On Verge Of Dominating Victory Over JKB

  4. On This Day: Remembering Phillip Hughes’ 2014 Tragedy And Its Lasting Impact On Cricket Safety

  5. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

  2. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

  3. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  4. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  5. Mumbai Weather Update: City Battles Severe Air Pollution Amid Temperature Fluctuations

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  2. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  3. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  4. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  5. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay