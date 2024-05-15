Elections

Kangana Ranaut Declares Assets Worth Over Rs 91 Crore, Mentions About 2 Police Cases Against Her

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who is contesting on BJP ticket from Mandi Lok Sabha seat said she also possesses properties in Bandra, Zirakpur and Manali.

PTI
Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut who is contesting on BJP's ticket from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh has reportedly declared assets worth over Rs 91 crore, including Rs 28.7 crore in movable assets and Rs 62.9 crore in immovable assets.

Bollywood star Ranaut has mentioned that she has a debt of Rs 17.38 crore.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can Kangana Ranaut's Bollywood Glamour Cut It For BJP in Mandi?

In her asset declaration, Kangana who filed her nomination for the constituency yesterday has mentioned that she owns luxury cars worth Rs 3.91 crore, including a BMW, and two Mercedes Benz.

ALSO READ | Royal Dynasty Versus Glamour 'Queen' In Mandi: Who Is Vikramaditya Singh, Set To Take On Kangana Ranaut?

"Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat. It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi... I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in politics as well," she was quoted by news agency ANI as having said.

She has also stated she invested nearly Rs. 21 lakh in the share market and given personal loans to 11 people.

She has stated she possesses gold valued at approximately Rs 5 crore, 60 kg silver worth Rs 50 lakh, and 14-carat diamond jewellery worth Rs 3 crore.

Ranaut also possesses properties in Bandra (Mumbai), Zirakpur (Chandigarh), and Manali (Kullu). Her apartment in Bandra costs a whopping 23.98 crore, and the one in Manali costs 4.97 crore.

She possesses 50 Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) policies under her name.

According to the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Ranaut completed her Class 12 education at a private school located in Chandigarh.

Ranaut also has two cases filed against her in two police stations in Mumbai. However, she has not been charged in any of the cases.

The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh is slated to go for polls on June 1 in the final phase of of the Parliamentary elections.

