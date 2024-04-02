National

Outlook Magazine Podcast: India’s Tryst With Ideology

Explore India’s complex tryst with ideology, more intricate than the West’s. Understand the forces of caste, region, language, and religion that shape our nation. Witness how these elements have, at different times and places, trumped each other. In this issue of Outlook, we delve into the ideological shifts of regional and national political parties. As they navigate the labyrinth of political power, coalition politics, and opportunism, their ideological stance evolves. This exploration serves as a reminder of what they once stood for. Lest we forget, join us on this journey of understanding India’s ideological landscape. Discover how our past shapes our present and future. Let’s delve into the complexities of ideology in India.