Elections

Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt Set For 3.0, INDIA 'Bloc-ked', NDA Projected To Score 370-Plus

While NDA seems to not be achieving its target of 400-plus seats, as per projections by most pollsters, exit polls predicted close to or over 370 seats for the BJP-led alliance in Lok Sabha elections 2024.

PTI
The NDA, however, seems to not be achieving its target of 400-plus seats, as per projections by pollsters. Photo: PTI
info_icon

While Congress-led Opposition seems to be doing better this elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance is set to return for a third straight term as most pollsters predicted close to or over 370 seats for the latter in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, majority mark in which is 272.

The NDA, however, seems to not be achieving its target of 400-plus seats, as per projections by most pollsters. Track Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results

Today's Chanakya exit poll agency and India Today-Axis My India exit poll projected that the BJP might hit the 400 milestone, and restricted the INDIA bloc to over 100 seats.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 were held in seven phases from April 19 till June 1, while the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on June 4. While the BJP has been aiming for 400-plus seats, the INDIA bloc is confident of proving the exit poll projections wrong and throwing the Narendra Modi-led dispensation out of power. Track Assembly Election Exit Poll Results

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Results

info_icon

Poll Performance In Key States

Among states, West Bengal shall remain in focus on June 4, the day when votes will be counted, as most pollsters predicted that the BJP will be defeating the Trinamool Congress there. Below is the range of seats most exit poll agencies have given to NDA/BJP+ and the INDIA Bloc in some states.

info_icon

'INDI Alliance Failed...': PM On Exit Poll Projections

At the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections 2024 voting and the release of exit poll projections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended gratitude to those who exercised their franchise, with a special mention to 'Nari Shakti' and 'Yuva Shakti' for their "strong presence".

Reacting to the exit poll projections, PM Modi said "the opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike a chord with the voters", adding that "they are casteist, communal and corrupt."

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Voting Concludes In India With 7th Phase; Nearly 60% Voter Turnout Recorded

"This alliance, aimed to protect a handful of dynasties, failed to present a futuristic vision for the nation. Through the campaign, they only enhanced their expertise on one thing- Modi bashing. Such regressive politics has been rejected by the people, PM Modi said.

'Surveys Inflate Figures': Cong On Exit Polls

Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties met on Saturday to take stock of the opposition's preparations leading up to the June 4 counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections and claimed they will get more than 295 seats, enough for them to form the next government.

Addressing the media after two-and-a-half-hour confabulations in Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted the INDIA bloc has arrived at the figure after feedback from people. On exit polls, Kharge said the government's "media friends" inflate figures and put them out.

"The INDIA bloc will get more than 295 seats. We have arrived at this figure after speaking with all our leaders," Kharge told reporters. "This is a survey of people. People have given this information to our leaders. The government surveys are there and their media friends also inflate figures and put it out. Therefore, we want to tell you about the reality."

Targeting the BJP, he said, "They are trying to give a narrative through government exit polls and we want to tell the people the truth."

