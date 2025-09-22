Where Do We Stand With Waqf Now

In relation to this, the court merely noted that since Section 5(6) of the 1958 Act permits citizens to continue their religious practices even in protected monuments, the apprehension that Muslims would be deprived of their places of worship is misplaced. What it failed to note is that in Sambhal, a suit is already pending asking the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to prohibit Muslims from performing namaaz in the Shahi Jama Masjid and open it for public viewing instead. Just last month, a writ petition was filed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Gwalior Bench asking for a direction to the ASI to change the word ‘mosque’ in its records concerning the Bijamandal Mosque in Bhilsa to ‘temple’. In all these cases, one argument of the Muslim side—that all disputes concerning a waqf can only be raised before the Waqf Tribunal—has now been nullified by this amendment. The Supreme Court has turned a blind eye, or at the very least, failed to appreciate that this provision, introduced by a floor amendment by the government while voting on the Bill was underway, is nothing but a Hindu nationalist party in power strengthening its own hands in Hindu-Muslim disputes that it has itself proliferated throughout the country. Waqf is related to the question of ownership, whereas ASI’s role is that of preservation. Acquisition is just one of the models for preservation of a protected monument under the 1958 Act, the others being entering into an agreement with the owners prescribing dos and don’ts concerning the property, or issuing binding directions to them if they don’t enter into such an agreement. The present amendment amounts to acquisition of private property without even payment of compensation, which is in gross violation of the right to property under Article 300A of the Constitution and contrary even to Section 13 of the 1958 Act itself, which prescribes going through the procedure under the Land Acquisition Act for acquisition of a privately owned protected monument. By not granting stay of this provision, the Supreme Court has rendered this acquisition and the turmoil it will cause a fait accompli.