National

Sambhal And Beyond: Growing Mosque Vs Temple Disputes Across India

The controversy surrounding the Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid is the latest in a series of disputes involving mosques in the country.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Sambhals Shahi Jama Masjid
Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid | Photo: X.com
info_icon

Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal is on high alert after violent clashes over a centuries-old mosque led to the deaths of four people and left dozens injured on Sunday. The clashes erupted between protesters and police during a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a 16th-century monument. Social media was flooded with videos and images showing slippers, bricks, and stones scattered around the mosque premises.

Meanwhile uneasy peace prevailed in the troubled area on Monday morning after the district administration imposed prohibitory orders barring entry of outsiders till November 30. Additionally, internet services were soon suspended in Sambhal tehsil for 24 hours and the district administration declared a holiday in all schools for Monday.

Also Read | Another Mosque, Another Temple

The survey, ordered by a local court last week, followed a petition claiming the mosque had been constructed on the site of a destroyed temple. The petition alleged that Mughal ruler Babur demolished the Hari Har temple in the 1520s to build the mosque. It described Sambhal as a historical city with strong connections to Hindu scriptures, which prophesy it as the birthplace of Kalki, an incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu.

Muslim groups, however, have questioned the urgency of the court's directive to conduct the survey. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 29.

The controversy surrounding the Shahi Jama Masjid is the latest in a series of disputes involving mosques in the country, where some right-wing Hindu groups have claimed that Mughal rulers destroyed temples to build mosques. Muslim groups are currently fighting several legal cases on these issues in courts across the country.

While the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 remains the most infamous example of a mosque-related dispute, similar "Mandir vs Masjid" debates are ongoing in various parts of the country.

Here are a few examples of the many cases that have made headlines:

Tracing The History Of Babri Masjid: From 1528 To Today - null
Tracing The History Of Babri Masjid: From 1528 To Today

BY Outlook Web Bureau

Jama Masjid Shamsi

Located in Badaun city, Uttar Pradesh, Jama Masjid Shamsi stands on an elevated area called Sotha Mohalla and is regarded as the tallest structure in the town. The mosque, considered the third oldest existing and the seventh largest in India, has a capacity to accommodate 23,500 people.

In 2022, a plea was filed in a Badaun court, claiming that Jama Masjid Shamsi is actually a temple dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva. The petition sought permission for Sanatan Dharma followers to offer prayers at the site. The petitioners, including Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha state convenor Mukesh Patel and advocates Arvind Parmar, Gyan Prakash, Anurag Sharma, and Umesh Chandra Sharma, argued that the structure is the Neelkanth Mahadev temple, originally located within the fort of Raja Mahipal. 

Shahi Eidgah Mosque

In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, the Shahi Eidgah mosque, built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1670, is the subject of 12 lawsuits alleging that it was constructed on the birthplace of Hindu god Lord Krishna and over the ruins of a Hindu temple.

The petitioners argue the mosque is located within the Katra Keshav Dev Temple complex, near Krishna Janmabhoomi, and have sought its removal. They claim the mosque includes features like a lotus-shaped pillar, characteristic of Hindu temples.

The defendants, including the Shahi Eidgah mosque committee and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, deny these claims, stating that the mosque is not within the 13.37-acre Katra Keshav Dev land. They also dismiss the petitioners' claims about Krishna's birthplace being beneath the mosque. While Muslims are contesting the case, some Hindus in Mathura, a city known for its history of communal harmony, have also voiced opposition to the dispute.

Kamal Maula Mosque

The Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, is claimed by both Hindus and Muslims. Hindus claim the site is the 11th-century Vagdevi temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. They refer to yantras, Sanskrit and Pali inscriptions, images of gods and goddesses on pillars, and a large "havan kund" as evidence. Muslims claim the site is the Kamal Maula mosque.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) controls the structure and allows Hindus to pray on Tuesdays and during Basant Panchami, while Muslims are allowed to offer prayers on Fridays. Tensions arise when Basant Panchami coincides with a Friday, allowing both groups access to the structure and causing unrest in Dhar town and surrounding areas.

Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath Temple

The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has been disputed since 1991 when a petition was filed on behalf of three Hindu deities—Shiva, Shringar Gauri, and Ganesha—seeking the restoration of Gyanvapi land to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, removal of Muslims from the complex, and the demolition of the mosque.

In May 2022, Hindu litigants claimed that an oval-shaped object found on the mosque premises was a 'shivling', a representation of Hindu God Shiva. The mosque’s caretaker committee stated that the object was a defunct fountainhead in the wazu khana, or ablution tank. In January 2024, the Varanasi district court allowed Hindus to offer prayers in the basement of the complex after an Archaeological Survey of India report stated that a Hindu temple existed at the site and was destroyed in the 17th century.

Teele Wali Masjid

The Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is claimed by Hindu litigants to be the site of "Lakshman Teela," constructed by Lakshman, the younger brother of Lord Ram. In 2013, a Hindu party filed a suit claiming that the original Hindu structure was demolished during Aurangzeb’s reign to construct the mosque. The suit seeks the restoration of the Hindu religious structure.

Srirangapatna Jamia Masjid

The Srirangapatna Jamia Masjid in Karnataka was built during the reign of Tipu Sultan and is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which recognises it as a historical monument. Some Hindu groups claim the mosque was originally a temple converted by Tipu Sultan. The 1935 Annual Report of the Mysore Archaeological Department mentions that the mosque’s granite pillars have Hindu motifs, and the Hoysala empire emblem is present.

The Central government has asked the Karnataka High Court to direct the Mandya district administration to halt madrasa activities in the mosque. This request was made in response to a public interest litigation filed by Abhishek Gowda, who alleged unauthorised madrasa activities at the site.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Accelerated Phase Underway; Will Jacks Sold To MI At 5.25 Cr, Tim David To RCB For 3 Cr; Steve Smith Remains Unsold
  2. SMAT 2024 Round 2 Live Score: Punjab Beat Bihar By Six Wickets; Delhi Win Against Jammu And Kashmir
  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: India Beat Australia By 295 Runs In Perth; Take 1-0 Lead In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  5. Who Is Rasikh Salam Dar, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 1 Of IPL 2025 Auction
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP: Violence In Etah After People Oppose Construction Near Dargah Claiming It To Be Waqf Land
  2. Sambhal And Beyond: Growing Mosque Vs Temple Disputes Across India
  3. Vinod Nikole Registers A Win For The CPI-M In Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra Elections In Numbers: BJP Gains Vote Share; Shirpur Sees Highest Winning Margin
  5. November 25 News Wrap: Death Toll Rises In Sambhal Violence, Winter Session Starts And More
Entertainment News
  1. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  2. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  3. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
  4. Pushpa 2 Song Kissik Released With Allu Arjun And Sreeleela On The Dance Floor
  5. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
US News
  1. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  2. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  3. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  4. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  5. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
World News
  1. Imran Khan Supporters March Towards Islamabad Amid Heavy Police Crackdown In Pakistan
  2. A Look At Israel's Crackdown On Media As It Sanctions Haaretz
  3. West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire
  4. Israel Alleges 'Antisemitic' Act After Missing Rabbi Found Dead In UAE; 3 Arrested
  5. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 25, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's Men Register Monumental Win In Perth, Take 1-0 Lead In BGT
  3. SMAT 2024 Round 2 Live Score: Punjab Beat Bihar By Six Wickets; Delhi Win Against Jammu And Kashmir
  4. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  5. West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire
  6. Puneri Paltan Beat Bengal Warriorz 51-34 In PKL 11
  7. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Announces New Media Rights Partnership With Sony Pictures Networks India
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs