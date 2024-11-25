Sambhal And Beyond: Growing Mosque Vs Temple Disputes Across India

The defendants, including the Shahi Eidgah mosque committee and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, deny these claims, stating that the mosque is not within the 13.37-acre Katra Keshav Dev land. They also dismiss the petitioners' claims about Krishna's birthplace being beneath the mosque. While Muslims are contesting the case, some Hindus in Mathura, a city known for its history of communal harmony, have also voiced opposition to the dispute.