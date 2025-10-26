Waqf Act Will Be 'Thrown Into Dustbin' If INDIA Bloc Voted To Power In Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

He alleged corruption, poor law and order and neglect of the Seemanchal region under the 20-year NDA rule, promising a Seemanchal Development Authority.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav |
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Opposition coalition’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be “thrown into the dustbin.”

Addressing a public rally in the Muslim-majority Katihar district, Yadav said his father, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, never compromised with communal forces.

"But Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has always supported such forces, and it is because of him that the RSS and its affiliates are spreading communal hatred in the state as well as in the country. The BJP should be called 'Bharat Jalao Party'. If the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state, we will throw the Waqf Act into the dustbin," he said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, passed by Parliament in April, has been defended by the BJP-led NDA as promoting transparency and empowering backward Muslims and women, but the opposition claims it infringes on community rights.

Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav and Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan - null
Tejashwi Yadav Says Chirag Is With NDA In Greed For Power As He Alleges RJD Did Not Choose Muslim CM In 2005

BY Outlook News Desk

The controversy intensified after RJD MLC Mohammad Qari Sohaib said that if Yadav becomes CM, “all bills will be torn apart, including the Waqf bill,” prompting criticism from opponents questioning a state CM’s ability to alter a central law.

Yadav also criticised the 20-year rule of Nitish Kumar, alleging rampant corruption and a collapsed law and order system. He claimed that the NDA government has neglected the Seemanchal region and promised to set up a Seemanchal Development Authority for its development if elected.

Related Content
Related Content

Highlighting what he described as the NDA copying his promises, Yadav said, "We promised an increase in the old-age pension. The Nitish Kumar government increased it from Rs 400 per month to Rs 1100 per month. I promise, we will increase it to Rs 2,000 per month.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W Choose To Bowl; Match Delayed Due To Rain

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 2 Updates: Jharkhand Endure Dramatic Fall

  3. Nepal Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Bhim Sharki And Aasif Sheikh Depart|NEP 70/3 (16.1)

  4. England Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Jones Leads ENG-W To 8-Wicket Win In Devine's Last ODI

  5. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Suffers Rib Cage Injury, Out For Minimum Three Weeks

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  2. Ladakh Home to 477 Snow Leopards, Tops National Count in India’s 2024 Survey

  3. Day In Pics: October 25, 2025

  4. Loving Our Bodies: Book Excerpt from ‘The Sensual Self’

  5. Ex-SC Judge’s Opinion Fuels Nirav Modi’s Bid To Stall Extradition In UK

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  2. Louvre Jewel Heist Stuns Paris, But Selling the Loot May Be Impossible

  3. Eight Killed, Ten Injured As Jeep Falls 700 Feet In Nepal’s Rukum West

  4. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  5. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket