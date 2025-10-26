Tejashwi Yadav Says Chirag Is With NDA In Greed For Power As He Alleges RJD Did Not Choose Muslim CM In 2005

BJP spokesperson Syed Shanawaz Hussain echoed Paswan, alleging that RJD treated the Muslim community as a vote bank and reserved the CM post for Tejashwi himself.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan
Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav and Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav dismissed Chirag Paswan’s claim that RJD denied Bihar a Muslim Chief Minister in 2005, calling him “greedy for power” and highlighting his discomfort in the NDA.

  2. The context stems from Bihar’s 2005 Assembly elections, which were held twice due to a fractured mandate; despite LJP’s demand for a Muslim CM, RJD could not form a coalition government, leading to fresh elections later that year.

Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday responded to Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, who said that RJD denied Bihar a muslim Chief Minister in 2005, stating that Paswan has a "greed for power".

Ahead of Bihar polls, Paswan on X said that in 2005, “my leader, my father, late Ram Vilas Paswan ji even sacrificed his own party to make a Muslim chief minister - yet even then, you did not support him,” adding that RJD was not ready for a Muslim chief minister even in 2005.

“And today in 2025, it is neither ready to give a Muslim chief minister nor a deputy chief minister (to Bihar),” Paswan said.

Yadav, who is Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, said "It doesn't matter what he says or does not say. What's his vision?" adding that Paswan is "feeling uncomfortable" in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"NDA people had set fire to Chirag's family," Yadav said, referring to the tussle between Paswan and his estranged uncle and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras after Ram Vilas Paswan's death.

JDU supporters wearing masks of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and holding dummy of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) ahead of Bihar Assembly Election 2025 at JDU office on October 14, 2025 in Patna, India. The 243-member Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with vote counting set for November 14
Bihar Battle 2025: Family Strongholds, Prestige Seats, Key Contests

BY Ashlin Mathew

"Chirag is with NDA in greed for power. Chirag compromises for power. That is why his statements are not considered important," Yadav said.

Paswan’s remarks were echoed by BJP national spokesperson Syed Shanawaz Hussain, who mentioned that it is true that in 2005, Ram Vilas Paswan had asked RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to make a Muslim chief minister of Bihar to get the support of the LJP.

“But Lalu Prasad did not agree to it and their government could not be formed,” Hussain told PTI Videos.

“The BJP leader said this time also RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has kept the CM post for himself, not for the Muslim community, which is much bigger than that of Tejashwi Yadav,” the BJP leader said. He added that this makes clear that there is no place for the Muslim community in the RJD. “The RJD considers the Muslim community as its vote bank only,” Hussain alleged.

Political Game: Chirag Paswan being honoured during the foundation day of his party in Patna
The Lone Ranger Of Bihar Politics: Chirag's Pressure Politics Or A Repeat Of 2020

BY Md Asghar Khan

The elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly were conducted twice in 2005 after the state delivered a fractured mandate in the first polls held in February.

In the initial election, the NDA — comprising the JD(U) and the BJP — secured only 92 seats, while the RJD won 75, the LJP 29, and the Congress 10.

Although the RJD emerged as the single largest party, it failed to form a coalition government with the Congress and the LJP. LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan had declared that his party would support a coalition only if a Muslim was made the chief minister.

With no government formed, fresh elections were held in October–November that year. The NDA secured a clear majority, with the JD(U) emerging as the single largest party with 88 seats and the BJP winning 55. The RJD managed 54 seats, while the LJP won 19 and the Congress just one.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
Tags

