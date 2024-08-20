Joshimath’s Abandoned Homes And Sinking Hopes 

In the main bazaar area, Raghu Singh Kunwar offers us tea in his small dhaba. The aroma of rajma being cooked was irresistible. We followed his scooter and reached a spot where there was debris spread over kilometres. There were remains of walls plastered in red, green and pink. We walked down the mountain and reached his house—rather the spot where it once stood. His house had to be demolished last year. While showing us where the rooms and the kitchen had been, Kunwar breaks down. “I sold my land in the village and bought this land in the 90s. I had been saving up for many years. Gradually, we started building this house, brick by brick. Each colour, each tile, each piece of furniture had been chosen very carefully. There were emotions attached to everything. Now all is gone,” he says. The family now lives in a rented home. “I don’t think I have the strength to rebuild. I don’t come here often. I feel emotional for days after seeing all this,” says Kunwar.