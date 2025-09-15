Recently, I was at the Japan-Africa TICAD 9 in Yokohama, where 40 African countries, including 33 represented by heads of government, participated. Africa sought economic partnership, functional engagement, and capacity building for its youthful population. It did not offer blind support to Japan’s strategic priorities, but agreed on core principles. This reflects a wider pattern: Africa as a whole resists binding commitments to any major power on divisive global issues like the Ukraine war or the Gaza crisis. On these issues, consensus within Africa itself is often lacking. However, agreement is easier to achieve on global challenges such as pandemics, debt stress, and the need for foreign investment.