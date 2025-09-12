South Sudan First VP Riek Machar Charged, Suspended Amid Militia Attack Claims

- South Sudan’s First Vice President Riek Machar has been charged with murder, treason, and crimes against humanity
- President Salva Kiir suspended Machar and Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol following the indictments.
- A total of 20 people have been indicted, 13 of whom remain at large, raising concerns about the stability of the 2018 peace agreement and calls for a fair trial.
South Sudan’s First Vice President Riek Machar has been formally charged with murder, treason, and crimes against humanity over alleged links to a militia attack on federal forces earlier this year, authorities announced on Thursday.
Justice Minister Joseph Geng said Machar and other leaders of the SPLM/A-in Opposition are accused of command responsibility for the actions of the White Army militia in the town of Nasir.
Following the announcement, President Salva Kiir suspended Machar from his position as vice president. Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol, who was also named in the indictments, has likewise been suspended.
Machar has been under house arrest since March in connection with the same allegations. The charges heighten tensions with President Kiir and risk undermining the fragile peace established under the 2018 agreement that ended South Sudan’s civil war.
In addition to Machar, 20 people have been indicted, with 13 still at large. Observers and rights groups have called for any trial to be conducted fairly and transparently.