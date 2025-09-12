UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes On Qatar

The statement was issued ahead of the emergency meeting which was convened to discuss Israel’s attack targeting Hamas leaders in Doha.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes On Qatar
Representational image Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • United Nations Security Council on Thursday condemned the recent Israeli strikes on Qatar’s capital Doha.

  • Israel had allegedly mounted the attack to kill the political leaders of Hamas.

  • The United States, which usually shields Israel also condemned the recent attack.

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday condemned the recent Israeli strikes on Qatar’s capital Doha and called for de-escalation in a statement agreed to by all 15 members. The statement which was also agreed by Israel’s key ally the United States did not mention Israel.

Israel had mounted the attack to kill the political leaders of Hamas. The statement was issued ahead of the emergency meeting which was convened to discuss Israel’s attack targeting Hamas leaders in Doha.

“This strike sends a message that should echo across this chamber. There is no sanctuary for terrorists, not in Gaza, not in Tehran, not in Doha. There is no immunity for terrorists,” Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon told a Security Council meeting on the attack. “We will act against the leaders of terror wherever they are hiding,” Reuters reported

Five Hamas members were killed in the attack but the political leaders survived, the Palestinian group said. The attack also claimed the life of a Qatari security official which has aggravated tensions in the region, Al Jazeera reported.  

The United States, which usually shields Israel also condemned the recent attack. Acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shea said: “Unilateral bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation working very hard and bravely taking risks alongside the United States to broker peace, does not advance Israel’s or America’s goals,” Al Jazeera reported.  

Palestinians celebrate initial agreement of the ceasefire deal between Israeli officials and Hamas. - | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi
Hamas Accuses Israel Of Targeting Qatar Talks To Derail Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

BY Outlook News Desk

"Council members underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar. They underlined their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar," read the statement, drafted by Britain and France.

"Council members underscored that releasing the hostages, including those killed by Hamas, and ending the war and suffering in Gaza must remain our top priority," the Security Council statement read.

Published At:
