FIFA U-17 World Cup: Portugal Edge Brazil 6-5 In Penalties, Set Up Final Against Austria

Portugal sneaked past Brazil 6-5 in penalty shootouts in a dramatic second semi-final of FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025, at the Aspire Zone in Doha, Qatar on Monday (November 24). The big-ticket encounter between the European and South American champions ended in a 0-0 stalemate at full-time, which led to the penalties. With a 4-4 deadlock after five spot-kicks each, Portugal prevailed in sudden death to book a final meeting with Austria on Thursday. Brazil's dream of a record-equalling fifth title has ended and they will face Italy in the third-place playoff.

Portugal vs Brazil FIFA U-17 World Cup Semifinal-1
Portugal players celebrate their victory after beating Brazil in a penalty shootout during the FIFA U17 World Cup semifinal soccer match in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Portugal players celebrate their victory after beating Brazil in a penalty shootout during the FIFA U17 World Cup semifinal soccer match in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Brazilian players react after losing on penalties to Portugal during the FIFA U17 World Cup semifinal soccer match in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Brazil's Gabriel Mec is comforted by Portugal's Mauro Furtado at the end of the FIFA U17 World Cup semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Brazil in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Portugal players celebrate their victory after beating Brazil in a penalty shootout during the FIFA U17 World Cup semifinal soccer match in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Brazil's Dell tries to beat Portugal's Romario Cunha during the FIFA U17 World Cup semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Brazil in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Brazil's Gabriel Mec fights for the ball against Portugal's Daniel Banjaqui during the FIFA U17 World Cup semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Brazil in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Portugal's Joao Aragao fights for the ball against Brazil's Gabriel Mec during the FIFA U17 World Cup semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Brazil in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Brazil's Luccas Ramon fights for the ball against Portugal's Mateus Mide during the FIFA U17 World Cup semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Brazil in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Portugal's Bernardo Lima fights for the ball against Brazil's Felipe Morais and Tiago during the FIFA U17 World Cup semifinal soccer match between Portugal and Brazil in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
