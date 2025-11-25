FIFA U-17 World Cup: Portugal Edge Brazil 6-5 In Penalties, Set Up Final Against Austria
Portugal sneaked past Brazil 6-5 in penalty shootouts in a dramatic second semi-final of FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025, at the Aspire Zone in Doha, Qatar on Monday (November 24). The big-ticket encounter between the European and South American champions ended in a 0-0 stalemate at full-time, which led to the penalties. With a 4-4 deadlock after five spot-kicks each, Portugal prevailed in sudden death to book a final meeting with Austria on Thursday. Brazil's dream of a record-equalling fifth title has ended and they will face Italy in the third-place playoff.
