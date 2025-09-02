Burkina Faso Criminalizes Homosexuality, Imposes Two To Five Years Of Imprisonment

The military-led government in Burkina Faso passed a new law that criminalizes homosexuality. This law was adopted unanimously by the 71 unelected members of the transitional parliament, which has been in place since the two coups in 2022. Before these coups, same-sex relationships had not been illegal in the country.
The law imposes prison sentences of two to five years along with fines. The justice minister stated that anyone who engages in same-sex or similar behaviours will "go before the judge," and foreign nationals found in violation of the law may face deportation.h
This legislation is part of broader changes to family and citizenship laws and will be supported by a public awareness campaign, according to officials.
Burkina Faso is now among several African countries, including Mali in 2024 and Uganda and Ghana in recent years, that have introduced stricter anti-homosexuality laws.