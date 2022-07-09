ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I, Live Cricket Scores: England Win Toss, India Bat First

Who Are Out Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh are the unlucky four tonight.

Playing XIs For England, David Willey and Richard Gleeson in for Reece Topley and Tymal Mills. India made four changes. Rohit Sharma even forgets one of the players coming. Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and... Rishabh Pant. Here are the playing XIs - England : Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson. India : Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Toss Head is the call from Rohit Sharma and its tail. Joe Root wins the toss and England will bowl first. Two changes for England, including a debutant.

Debutant Richard Gleeson, 34, is making his England debut tonight. He's a right-arm fast-medium bowler, and he plays for Lancashire in county cricket.

Revisiting Edgbaston Exactly four days after England humbled India by seven wickets in the rescheduled Test, the two teams, albeit in different clothing with different agendas meet again. But the underlying tension remains the same in this game of one-upmanship. Pepper it with a tinge of revenge act, then it becomes all the more explosive. Edgbaston, get ready.

All Eyes On Kohli India have a problem of plenty. They were brilliant in the first match, but expect a wholesome change in the ensemble cast with the return of regulars. But one player who is keen to do the 'talking' is Virat Kohli.