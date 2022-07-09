Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I, Live Cricket Scores: England Win Toss, India Bat First

Follow live cricket scores and updates of England vs India, 2nd T20 International. India lead 1-0 in the three-match series.

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I, Live Cricket Scores: England Win Toss, India Bat First
India lead England 11-9 in the T20I head-to-head record. Follow live ENG vs IND, 2nd T20I match here. Photo: BCCI

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 6:56 pm

India will look to seal a fourth successive T20I series win against England with a victory tonight at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Rohit Sharma & Co. hammered England by 50 runs in Southampton on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead. England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to ball first, and changes galore -- two for England, including a debutant and four for India. Follow live cricket scores and updates of ENG vs IND, 2nd T20I here:

  • 09 Jul 2022 / 6:43 PM

    Who Are Out

    Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh are the unlucky four tonight.

  • 09 Jul 2022 / 6:40 PM

    Playing XIs

    For England, David Willey and Richard Gleeson in for Reece Topley and Tymal Mills. India made four changes. Rohit Sharma even forgets one of the players coming. Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and... Rishabh Pant. Here are the playing XIs - 

    England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson.

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

  • 09 Jul 2022 / 6:33 PM

    Toss

    Head is the call from Rohit Sharma and its tail. Joe Root wins the toss and England will bowl first. Two changes for England, including a debutant.

  • 09 Jul 2022 / 6:31 PM

    Debutant

    Richard Gleeson, 34, is making his England debut tonight. He's a right-arm fast-medium bowler, and he plays for Lancashire in county cricket.

  • 09 Jul 2022 / 6:18 PM

    Revisiting Edgbaston

    Exactly four days after England humbled India by seven wickets in the rescheduled Test, the two teams, albeit in different clothing with different agendas meet again. But the underlying tension remains the same in this game of one-upmanship. Pepper it with a tinge of revenge act, then it becomes all the more explosive. Edgbaston, get ready.

  • 09 Jul 2022 / 6:12 PM

    All Eyes On Kohli

    India have a problem of plenty. They were brilliant in the first match, but expect a wholesome change in the ensemble cast with the return of regulars. But one player who is keen to do the 'talking' is Virat Kohli.

  • 09 Jul 2022 / 6:09 PM

    Hello And Welcome

    This is the 21st meeting between the two teams. India are on a three-match winning run against England in the shortest format of the game. England last beat India on March 16 last year in Ahmedabad. With a win tonight, India will take a 12-9 lead in the head-to-head record.

