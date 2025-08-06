Sports Highlights, August 6: AFG Name Preliminary Squad For Asia Cup 2025; Chennai GM Postponed Due To Fire At Venue

"The series was still alive, so why should they shake hands and give the England bowlers and fielders a break? If England wanted to bring in Harry Brook, it was Ben Stokes' choice; that wasn't India's concern. To me, it was perfectly fine. They were playing for a draw, not just for their hundreds. If they had gotten out when they came to bat, we could have lost the match. When they were batting, Harry Brook wasn’t bowling, was he? So, why should England's bowlers be fresh for the fifth Test? Do you have an answer for that? No!" Tendulkar emphasised.