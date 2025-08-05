India Vs Indonesia Live Streaming, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: When And Where To Watch

India kick off their U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers campaign against Indonesia
India have not qualified for the U20 Women's Asian Cup since 2016
India defeated Indonesia in qualifiers last year
India will face Indonesia to kick off their campaign in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. India are aiming to make into the main tournament of the Women's U20 Asian Cup for only the fourth time and first time since 2016. Check here how you can watch the India Vs Indonesia, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier match in India.
Led by Swedish head coach Joakim Alexandersson, India are aiming to break the streak of not making it to the Women's U20 Asian Cup. The last time India made it to the main draw of this tournament was in 2016. India were eliminated in the qualifiers last year.
India will have happy memories of playing against Indonesia, a team they beat 6-0 in their qualifiers clash last year.
After Indonesia, India will play Turkmenistan (August 8) and hosts Myanmar (August 10). The group winners and three best second-placed teams across all eight groups will qualify for the final tournament.
India Vs Indonesia Live Streaming, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier
When is the India vs Indonesia, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier Group D match?
The India vs Indonesia, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier Group D match will take place on Wednesday, August 6 from 18:00 IST.
Where is the India vs Indonesia, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier Group D match?
The India vs Indonesia, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier Group D match takes place at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.
Where to watch the India vs Indonesia, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier Group D match?
The India vs Indonesia, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier Group D match will be streamed live on the Pyone Play Sports YouTube Channel.