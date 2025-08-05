Florian Wirtz is focused purely on helping Liverpool retain their Premier League crown, not the big-money price tag that came with his move to Anfield.
Wirtz completed his switch to the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen in June, with his move reportedly worth a club-record fee of £116m (€135m), including a potential £16m in add-ons.
The 22-year-old has impressed since linking up with Arne Slot's squad, scoring his first goal for Liverpool in their 3-1 friendly victory over Yokohama F. Marinos last week.
He made his Anfield bow on Monday in the second of two pre-season friendlies against Athletic Bilbao, playing 74 minutes during a 3-2 victory over the LaLiga giants.
Wirtz registered a team-high total for crosses (six), with only Mohamed Salah, who missed a penalty in the second half, creating more chances (six) than the German (two).
In addition, Salah (23) and Dominik Szoboszlai (20) were the only players to play more passes in the final third for Liverpool than Wirtz (17).
"I don't think about this," Wirtz said when asked about his price tag.
"I just want to play football. How much money the clubs pay each other doesn't matter."
Wirtz's arrival at Liverpool has got supporters excited after he flourished under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, who has now joined Real Madrid.
He made 119 appearances under Alonso with the Bundesliga outfit, netting 38 goals and providing 43 assists in all competitions.
The Germany international registered 30 goal involvements across all competitions in 2024-25, with his 16 goals a total only bettered by Patrik Schick (27) among his team-mates.
Wirtz also recorded the most assists (14), while only Alex Grimaldo (107) created more chances than his 91 among Leverkusen players in all competitions last term.
In the past two Bundesliga campaigns, Wirtz has also completed the most dribbles among all players in the competition (161), having attempted 446.
"I'm really enjoying the first weeks," he said. "Monday was the first time at Anfield also. I like it. I came for that reason, because I could fit into this team.
"I'm enjoying playing with these players. It's getting every time a little bit better. I'm happy with how it's going.
"I'm a player who needs freedom on the pitch and the manager gives that to me. Of course, I have to respect the position and the players around me.
"But I try to give my best on the pitch and find the right places. I have the freedom to do that."
Wirtz is one of six new arrivals on Merseyside, after the Reds completed deals for Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman.
Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who signed from Valencia last year, has also joined up with the squad after spending last season back on loan with the Spanish side.
The Reds have also been linked with a move for Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, though they have had an initial bid of £110m rejected by the Magpies.
"I think it's good that we have a few new players who have come at the same time, so we can connect a little bit and talk to each other about how we feel," Wirtz said.
"It helps to come into the team. Of course, the big challenge is to take the title again. It's the most difficult thing.
"I try just to create chances, also to work against the ball because I can also run a lot. I will try to bring that into the team.
"Then with the ball I hope I can make the team better and bring my team-mates into better situations."
On the prospect of playing in the Premier League, Wirtz added: "I will try to find the right places to be and the right spaces to get the ball, and to be dangerous and create chances.
"I've not played a match in the Premier League yet, but I'm looking forward to it. That's why I came here. I'm really looking forward to playing in it.
"There will, of course, be some differences from the German league, but that's something I can learn. It will make me better."