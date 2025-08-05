Arne Slot Impressed By Ekitike And Ngumoha In Bilbao Wins

Arne Slot hailed the performances of Hugo Ekitike and youngster Rio Ngumoha during Liverpool's pre-season friendlies against Athletic Bilbao.
The Reds played two matches against the Spanish club on Monday, winning the first 4-1 before following it up with a 3-2 victory.
Sixteen-year-old Ngumoha starred in the first of their double-header, scoring a stunning solo goal before providing an assist for Darwin Nunez inside the opening five minutes.
Harvey Elliott completed the scoring for Liverpool following an own-goal from Alex Padilla, while Gorka Guruzeta scored a late consolation for the LaLiga side.
Slot fielded a stronger starting 11 in the second match, handing home debuts to Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Ekitike made an early impact as he assisted Mohamed Salah's opener after 11 minutes, but Oihan Sancet equalised before half-time for the visitors.
Cody Gakpo had an eventful second half, scoring twice for the Reds either side an own-goal from the Dutchman, while Salah skied a penalty late on.
Slot was pleased with what he saw across Liverpool's two matches, as he now turns his attention to their Community Shield showdown with Crystal Palace next weekend.
"In both games, we created a lot of chances. We scored seven goals and that is very pleasing to see," he told LFCTV.
"That pleased me most, the ability to create chances. We have added Hugo, who will be a good player for us. Rio is showing good things in every game in pre-season.
"[Conceding] two set-piece goals is not what you want, especially when you face Crystal Palace next week. It is something to work on."
Ekitike, who played 57 minutes on his Anfield debut, added: "I enjoyed it a lot. It was such a good atmosphere. I feel proud, and I just wish to play so many games in this stadium because it is amazing.
"I am still trying to find connections with the other players. It is a pleasure to play with them. We have little things to fix, but I really enjoy playing with them.
"I am sure we will do good things this season. It was important to play with confidence, but the real season starts on Sunday. We are looking forward to it. We are going to give 100%. I am here to win."