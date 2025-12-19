Tottenham Vs Liverpool Preview, Premier League: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

S
Stats Perform
Tottenham Vs Liverpool
Liverpool boss Arne Slot
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tottenham take on Liverpool in the EPL clash this weekend

  • Arne Slot's side come into this fixture on the back of a five-game unbeaten run

  • Spurs have had a poor home form this season

Arne Slot believes Liverpool's five-game unbeaten run has given his players something to build on ahead of a trip to Tottenham on Saturday.

Liverpool beat Brighton 2-0 in their last Premier League match, with Hugo Ekitike's brace ensuring a much-needed home win at Anfield.

The Reds' slight upturn in form has also seen them beat West Ham, plus Inter in the Champions League, but they have also dropped points against Sunderland and Leeds United on the domestic front.

Slot is confident his team have turned a corner after their recent struggles, though he acknowledges there are still several areas where they must improve.

"The boys put in a performance that is easier, maybe, for the fans to help them, if they see [the players] are fighting and trying everything. They played good football in between as well," Slot said, reflecting on the Brighton match.

"I think it was a combination of things that the fans helped us and the players were at it. As a result of that, we were a bit lucky, if we're honest.

"We have played many, many, many games in many weeks and months when we had no luck at all, where we sometimes conceded three goals without giving a chance away.

"This would sound strange, but I mean what I said. We actually conceded quite a lot [of chances against Brighton], but we were lucky that they didn't score.

"That means five games unbeaten and out of the five games we have three clean sheets, and that's something to build on."

The Reds are seventh in the Premier League, four places and four points ahead of Spurs, whose own three-match unbeaten stretch came to an end in excruciating fashion last time out. 

Spurs were thrashed 3-0 by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, piling more pressure on Thomas Frank, whose position has been put under threat once again.

After facing Liverpool, Frank's team take on Crystal Palace, Brentford and Sunderland over the festive period, which the Spurs boss believes will be crucial for his team.

"First and foremost, we have, finally, a more or less full week going into Liverpool next time. After that, we have eight days to Crystal Palace," Frank said.

"That gives a little bit of time to train and try to get on top of some of these things. That's also the challenge. No complaints, just the facts.

"We try to change things with very little time between games. It's just a little bit trickier.

"We need to utilise the time in the next two weeks, and then we have five games in a short amount of time."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tottenham – Richarlison

Richarlison has been involved in seven Premier League goals against Liverpool (four goals, three assists), more than he has against any other opponent.

All four of his goals against them have come at Anfield, though. Only Andrey Arshavin has netted more against the Reds, with all of them coming away from home (five, including four in one game).

Liverpool – Hugo Ekitike

Ekitike has scored four goals in his last two Premier League games, netting braces against Leeds and Brighton, and he could follow in the footsteps of a Liverpool great here.

Indeed, only Luis Suarez has netted multiple goals in three consecutive Premier League games for Liverpool (four in December 2013).

info_icon

MATCH PREDICTION: LIVERPOOL WIN

Tottenham have won just two of their last 25 Premier League games against Liverpool (D6 L17), picking up home wins in October 2017 (4-1) and September 2023 (2-1).

Liverpool won both Premier League meetings with Spurs last season by 6-3 and 5-1 scorelines. Only the Reds themselves have scored five or more goals in three consecutive games against an opponent in the competition, doing so against Norwich City between September 2012 and December 2013.

The Reds have also scored in 25 of their last 26 Premier League games against Spurs, including the last 19 in a row. Only against Arsenal (a current run of 20) have they had a longer scoring streak in the competition.

And you can expect goals here. Liverpool against Spurs is the top-scoring fixture in Premier League history (206 goals). The last three league matches have seen 21 goals (seven per game), while there have been at least three goals in 14 of their last 16 Premier League meetings.

Tottenham did, however, win 2-0 against Brentford in their last home Premier League match and last won consecutive home games between September and November 2024 (three). Spurs have lost 10 home league games in 2025, their joint-most in a year, along with 1994 and 2003.

Spurs have also lost four Premier League games by three or more goals so far in 2025, including a 3-0 loss at Forest last time out. Only in 1997 (five) and 2014 (six) have they lost more games by such a margin in a calendar year in the competition.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Tottenham – 32.3%

Draw – 25.4%

Liverpool – 42.3%

