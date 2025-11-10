Man City Vs Liverpool, English Premier League: 'Wirtz Is A Problem', Says Neville

Gary Neville criticised Florian Wirtz's performance during the defeat to Manchester City, saying that the Liverpool midfielder looked like a "little boy" at Etihad Stadium

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester City vs Liverpool English Premier League 2025-26 Gary Neville Florian Wirtz criticism
Liverpool's Florian Wirtz in action against Manchester City in English Premier League on November 9, 2025.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gary Neville labelled Florian Wirtz a 'problem' for Liverpool

  • Wirtz has registered no goals or assists in 11 matches

  • 28 shot involvements lead the Premier League without scoring

Gary Neville believes Florian Wirtz is becoming a problem for Liverpool after describing him as a "little boy" during the Premier League champions' defeat to Manchester City

Wirtz was one of several marquee signings for Arne Slot's team over the summer, arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for a huge fee.

The Germany international has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League, failing to register a goal or an assist in 11 appearances, but he has shown glimpses of quality.

His 28 shot involvements are the most in the Premier League without scoring or assisting a goal, with Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon the next-highest on 21. 

And Wirtz's struggles were again on show at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with only Hugo Ekitike (11) having fewer touches than the midfielder's 39 among Liverpool's starting outfield players. 

"Wirtz is a problem," the Sky Sports pundit said on the Gary Neville Podcast. "Let's just call it as it is. It's an issue.

"He's £100m-plus, and to be fair, I said a few weeks ago, [Milos] Kerkez looked like a little boy out there. I thought Wirtz looked like a little boy. That can't be the case.

Related Content
Related Content

"We've been tiptoeing around him for a few months, around the fact that he's young, he's coming to a new country, but he's £100m-plus, you're going to have to stand up soon.

"He's obviously got something, he's a really good player, he's technically fantastic, but he's been mauled out there today by Matheus Nunes and by others.

"He's been chucked around the pitch, and he didn't deliver on the quality side of things as well, so his performance was a real worry."

Neville added that Liverpool must find a way to bring out the best in Wirtz, who has looked more at home during his time at Anfield when playing in the Champions League. 

The 22-year-old has created the joint-most chances in UEFA's flagship club competition (16, level with Kylian Mbappe), and also registered two assists in a 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last month, his first goal involvements since the Community Shield in August.

Wirtz delivered arguably his best performance for the Reds during their 1-0 win over Real Madrid last week, playing out on the left wing, though most of his minutes have come in a central role.

He created five chances from open play for the second time in a Liverpool shirt against Madrid, becoming the only Premier League player to do so in more than one game across all competitions this season.

"He's a Germany international of great standing, and he looks well short in respect of what you'd expect in a top, physical Premier League match," added Neville.

"They've got to get him up to speed, they've got to get that little bit of tenacity into him, and that little bit of something that means he'll start to get into form, because what they have to do is stick with him and persist."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site